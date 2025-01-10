Tuyển Software Engineer HYUNDAI Kefico làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Software Engineer HYUNDAI Kefico làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

HYUNDAI Kefico
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/02/2025
HYUNDAI Kefico

Software Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại HYUNDAI Kefico

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Dương: Lô XN 01 – Khu công nghiệp Đại An – P. Tứ Minh – TP. Hải Dương – Tỉnh Hải Dương, Thành phố Hải Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Manage technical security systems, support physical and administrative security systems (CCTV, ISO, training...)
- Manage security of production line: regularly check and install security software
- Research & apply the latest Security Techniques
- Maintain & Improve ISO-27001 requirements
- Provide training to raise security awareness for employees
- Maintain security regulations, policies and procedures to improve security requirements
- Other tasks will be assigned by the Team Leader

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Male, under 30 years old
- Graduated from University with IT major or Bachelor of Management
- Fluent in English, especially Speaking and writing
- Good experience and skills in the field of Security, ISO requirements, IT infrastructure security, especially security incident analysis and assessment, Organization...
- Enthusiastic, highly responsible, dynamic, careful, independent, good self-study
- Analytical thinking, quick response

Tại HYUNDAI Kefico Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại HYUNDAI Kefico

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

HYUNDAI Kefico

HYUNDAI Kefico

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô XN 01 - Khu công nghiệp Đại An - P Tứ Minh, TP Hải Dương, T Hải Dương

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-software-engineer-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-hai-duong-job306748
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Software Engineer Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Tĩnh Nghệ An Hải Phòng Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Triumph International (Vietnam)
Tuyển Software Engineer Triumph International (Vietnam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1 USD
Triumph International (Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 800 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GTE Localize ., JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer GTE Localize ., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
GTE Localize ., JSC
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Dương Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ NHA KHOA ATHENA
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ NHA KHOA ATHENA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ NHA KHOA ATHENA
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Dương Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WIN WIN CORP
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WIN WIN CORP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WIN WIN CORP
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Dương Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HỘ KINH DOANH NPP ĐỨC KỶ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh HỘ KINH DOANH NPP ĐỨC KỶ làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
HỘ KINH DOANH NPP ĐỨC KỶ
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Dương Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ NEXTPAY
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ NEXTPAY làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 16 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ NEXTPAY
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Thanh Hóa Quảng Ninh Thái Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Ninh Bình Hải Dương Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 16 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Tuyển Giáo viên Toán Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Hạn nộp: 19/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hải Dương Yên Bái Hưng Yên Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Hải Phòng Bạc Liêu Bắc Kạn Bến Tre Cà Mau Bình Định Bình Phước Cao Bằng Bình Thuận Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Điện Biên Hà Tĩnh Hòa Bình Lạng Sơn Lào Cai Kiên Giang Đắk Lắk Hà Giang Gia Lai Hậu Giang Hà Nam Kon Tum Khánh Hòa Lai Châu Lâm Đồng Nam Định Ninh Thuận Long An Ninh Bình Nghệ An Phú Thọ Phú Yên Sơn La Tây Ninh Thái Bình Thái Nguyên Sóc Trăng Thanh Hóa Thừa Thiên Huế Quảng Bình Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Trà Vinh Quảng Trị Quảng Nam Tiền Giang Quảng Ninh Quảng Ngãi Vĩnh Phúc Còn 245 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN HƯNG HOLDING
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN HƯNG HOLDING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN HƯNG HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Sơn La Hải Dương Đà Nẵng Còn 75 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Software Engineer Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Tĩnh Nghệ An Hải Phòng Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Triumph International (Vietnam)
Tuyển Software Engineer Triumph International (Vietnam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1 USD
Triumph International (Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 800 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GTE Localize ., JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer GTE Localize ., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
GTE Localize ., JSC
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Proterial Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Proterial Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam
Tới 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 700 - 1,500 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup
700 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh Vinfast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh Vinfast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer FORD Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận FORD Vietnam Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer HYUNDAI Kefico làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận HYUNDAI Kefico
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Pico Play Vietnam làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Pico Play Vietnam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 700 - 1,500 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup
700 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh Vinfast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh Vinfast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup
1,000 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh Vinfast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 1,500 - 2,500 USD Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh Vinfast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup
1,500 - 2,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh Vinfast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 1 - 15 USD Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh Vinfast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup
1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 700 - 15 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup
700 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm