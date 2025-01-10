Tuyển Software Engineer HYUNDAI Kefico làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Mới tốt nghiệp

Địa điểm làm việc - Hải Dương: Lô XN 01 – Khu công nghiệp Đại An – P. Tứ Minh – TP. Hải Dương – Tỉnh Hải Dương, Thành phố Hải Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Manage technical security systems, support physical and administrative security systems (CCTV, ISO, training...)

- Manage security of production line: regularly check and install security software

- Research & apply the latest Security Techniques

- Maintain & Improve ISO-27001 requirements

- Provide training to raise security awareness for employees

- Maintain security regulations, policies and procedures to improve security requirements

- Other tasks will be assigned by the Team Leader

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Male, under 30 years old

- Graduated from University with IT major or Bachelor of Management

- Fluent in English, especially Speaking and writing

- Good experience and skills in the field of Security, ISO requirements, IT infrastructure security, especially security incident analysis and assessment, Organization...

- Enthusiastic, highly responsible, dynamic, careful, independent, good self-study

- Analytical thinking, quick response

Tại HYUNDAI Kefico Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại HYUNDAI Kefico

