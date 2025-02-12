Tuyển Software Engineer FORD Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB DESCRIPTION:

1. Renewal/procurement

• Interact with suppliers and others within systems engineering communities to implement-support and run procurement of infrastructure renewal processes (PC, server, network, voice…)

2. Helpdesk/Support/SLA

• Manage the availability of the infrastructure (e.g. hardware, systems software, operating systems, storage...) for the business customers as per the agreed SLA.

• Be the first level of contact for the business customer Incidents.

• Coordinate with the central support teams to get the right level of support required for the customers.

• Make sure the customer infrastructure incidents are managed and resolved in the stipulated SLA.

• Responsible for supporting the infrastructure verticals like Deskside services/Networks/Voice/Server/Printer/PC/Storage-Backup/Office Facility and datacenter.

• Manages and leads escalated support and problem resolution activities for system hardware, software, and/or operating systems.

3. Change Control/Operation/Maintenance

• Develop, maintain, and upgrade local applications/ tools based on business requirements.

• Report the metrics for the infrastructure components on Availability/Capacity/issues/risks/scalability.

• Be the hands and feet support for the global teams in fixing issues and changes.