Tuyển Software Engineer FORD Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FORD Vietnam Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/03/2025
FORD Vietnam Limited

Software Engineer

Tin tuyển dụng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại FORD Vietnam Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Dương: hải dương, Thành phố Hải Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB DESCRIPTION:
1. Renewal/procurement
• Interact with suppliers and others within systems engineering communities to implement-support and run procurement of infrastructure renewal processes (PC, server, network, voice…)
2. Helpdesk/Support/SLA
• Manage the availability of the infrastructure (e.g. hardware, systems software, operating systems, storage...) for the business customers as per the agreed SLA.
• Be the first level of contact for the business customer Incidents.
• Coordinate with the central support teams to get the right level of support required for the customers.
• Make sure the customer infrastructure incidents are managed and resolved in the stipulated SLA.
• Responsible for supporting the infrastructure verticals like Deskside services/Networks/Voice/Server/Printer/PC/Storage-Backup/Office Facility and datacenter.
• Manages and leads escalated support and problem resolution activities for system hardware, software, and/or operating systems.
3. Change Control/Operation/Maintenance
• Develop, maintain, and upgrade local applications/ tools based on business requirements.
• Report the metrics for the infrastructure components on Availability/Capacity/issues/risks/scalability.
• Be the hands and feet support for the global teams in fixing issues and changes.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Quyền Lợi

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FORD Vietnam Limited

FORD Vietnam Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Human Resources Department - Ford Vietnam Limited, 6th floor, 23 Phan Chu Trinh, Hanoi/ Haiduong Assembly Plant, Tu Minh – Hai Duong

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm