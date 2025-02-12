Tuyển Software Engineer FORD Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại FORD Vietnam Limited
- Hải Dương: hải dương, Thành phố Hải Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
JOB DESCRIPTION:
1. Renewal/procurement
• Interact with suppliers and others within systems engineering communities to implement-support and run procurement of infrastructure renewal processes (PC, server, network, voice…)
2. Helpdesk/Support/SLA
• Manage the availability of the infrastructure (e.g. hardware, systems software, operating systems, storage...) for the business customers as per the agreed SLA.
• Be the first level of contact for the business customer Incidents.
• Coordinate with the central support teams to get the right level of support required for the customers.
• Make sure the customer infrastructure incidents are managed and resolved in the stipulated SLA.
• Responsible for supporting the infrastructure verticals like Deskside services/Networks/Voice/Server/Printer/PC/Storage-Backup/Office Facility and datacenter.
• Manages and leads escalated support and problem resolution activities for system hardware, software, and/or operating systems.
3. Change Control/Operation/Maintenance
• Develop, maintain, and upgrade local applications/ tools based on business requirements.
• Report the metrics for the infrastructure components on Availability/Capacity/issues/risks/scalability.
• Be the hands and feet support for the global teams in fixing issues and changes.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại FORD Vietnam Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FORD Vietnam Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
