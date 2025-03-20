Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh Vinfast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 1 - 15 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh Vinfast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup
- Hải Dương: Hải Dương, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hải Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 1 - 15 USD
2 positions - working in Haiphong
2 positions - working in Hatinh
• Consults with line management, providing HR guidance when appropriate.
• Manages and resolves complex expats employee relations issues. Conducts effective, thorough and objective investigations
• Maintains in-depth knowledge of legal requirements related to day-to-day management of expats employees, reducing legal risks and ensuring regulatory compliance.
• Provides HR policy guidance and interpretation.
• Develops contract terms for new hires, promotions and transfers.
• Assists international employees with expatriate assignments and related HR matters.
• Prepare and manage all the related reports
Với Mức Lương 1 - 15 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Minimum 3-year experience in human resources (Employee Relations, HRBP...);
• Experience in using EPR software such as SAP is a strong plus;
• Understanding of Vietnamese Labor law and relating updated regulations;
Tại Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh Vinfast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh Vinfast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup
