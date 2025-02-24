Tuyển System Administrator Công Ty TNHH Qorvo Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,500 USD

Summary:

Performs IT functions such as analysis, evaluation, testing, debugging and implementation of technology solutions supporting company business processes and operations. Plans, conducts and directs the analysis of business problems to be solved with technological solutions. Plans, designs, acquires and implements telecommunications voice/wire systems. At higher job levels, may contribute to the development, testing, evaluation or design of system or infrastructure architecture used throughout the IT solution set. Assists in the installation, implementation, and upgrades of internal systems. Maintains an inventory of all equipment, hardware, software and supplies. Performs the installation, repair and preventative maintenance of personal computers and related systems. Troubleshoots software and hardware failures and identifies network problems related to personal (desktop or laptop) computers. May assist Network Administrator. Lead and contribute to IT projects to successfully implement them in a cost-effective and timely manner considering the customer's need under compliance with law, corporate and security needs.

Responsibilities:

• Seek ways to leverage emerging technology that will allow Qorvo to increase productivity while reducing hardware and software acquisition costs

• Provide support and attend to technology incident(L1-2) in APAC region