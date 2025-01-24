Tuyển System Administrator First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
- Hà Nội: 8th floor Hoa Binh Office Building, 106 Hoang Quoc Viet
Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
About First Trust ACPA Vietnam
Founded in 2008, First Trust ACPA Vietnam Co., Ltd is a joint venture between First Trust International Group and ACPA Group. We are dedicated to adding value for our clients through a wide range of high-quality professional services, including fund administration, traditional book-keeping, payroll, tax, audit, risk advisory. At the heart of our mission is a commitment to creating a modern, professional working environment and unique corporate culture where our team members can collaborate, grow, and thrive together.
As an IT Administrator, you will play a key role in implementing, configuring, and operating the IT network and infrastructure of the organization, you will:
• Perform the installation, configuration, and maintenance of servers and network infrastructure.
• Monitor network performance and ensure connectivity.
• Ensure server security and optimal performance.
• Implement and manage security measures to protect IT systems.
• Administer user accounts, permissions, and access controls.
• Manage authentication and authorization systems.
• Implement and manage backup solutions for critical data.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Work in a modern and dynamic environment
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
