Tuyển System Administrator Tek Experts Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD

Top reasons to join us

• 100% salary during probation

• Full salary social insurance + Premium private healthcare (PJICO)

• A Global company with young & dynamic working environment

TeKnowledge: a global leader in providing comprehensive solutions for the digital age.

TeKnowledge stands as the transformative catalyst for digital evolution. We enable governments and enterprises around the world to navigate the challenges with digital transformation today and tomorrow with elite cybersecurity and AI understanding, top-tier digital skilling, and technical managed services at scale.

Position overview

We’re in search of a process-oriented IT professional to serve as IT Administrator. This role is responsible for new user accounts and maintaining existing accounts. You should be diligent with information security and able to deliver comprehensive reporting to senior management. You must be able to administrate, maintain and co-ordinate the process for all our sites across the globe.

Primary Responsibilities