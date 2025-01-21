Tuyển System Administrator Neyu Ltd., làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Neyu Ltd.,
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Neyu Ltd.,

System Administrator

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại Neyu Ltd.,

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Dong Loi Building, 1160 Lang Street, Ha Noi

Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for Integration Engineers to join our team and implement system integration to solve our organization’s requirements. You will work closely with developers, other engineers, product managers, and QA teams to ensure that all integrations are functioning properly and meet the needs of our customers. Detail:
• Implement, configure, and maintain the software that integrates our systems with those of our partners to meet user’s requirements
• Troubleshooting problems with existing systems to identify and resolve malfunctions
• Identifying ways to improve existing systems or integrate new systems using emerging technologies
• Providing technical support to end-users who are having problems with systems
• Working with engineers to design new systems or products that meet customer needs
• Handle multiple projects simultaneously and adjust on-the-fly as priorities change
• Work well under pressure and meet deadlines
• Communicate effectively with both technical and non-technical staff

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering, or related field
• 1 year experience in software development or system operation

Tại Neyu Ltd., Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Neyu Ltd.,

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Neyu Ltd.,

Neyu Ltd.,

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 17-19 Tôn Thất Tùng, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

