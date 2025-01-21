Tuyển System Administrator Neyu Ltd., làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are looking for Integration Engineers to join our team and implement system integration to solve our organization’s requirements. You will work closely with developers, other engineers, product managers, and QA teams to ensure that all integrations are functioning properly and meet the needs of our customers. Detail:

• Implement, configure, and maintain the software that integrates our systems with those of our partners to meet user’s requirements

• Troubleshooting problems with existing systems to identify and resolve malfunctions

• Identifying ways to improve existing systems or integrate new systems using emerging technologies

• Providing technical support to end-users who are having problems with systems

• Working with engineers to design new systems or products that meet customer needs

• Handle multiple projects simultaneously and adjust on-the-fly as priorities change

• Work well under pressure and meet deadlines

• Communicate effectively with both technical and non-technical staff