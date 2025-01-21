Tuyển System Administrator Tek Experts Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại Tek Experts Co., Ltd
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương Đến 1,200 USD
Top reasons to join us
• 100% salary during probation
• Full salary social insurance + Premium private healthcare (PJICO)
• A Global company with young & dynamic working environment
TeKnowledge: a global leader in providing comprehensive solutions for the digital age.
TeKnowledge stands as the transformative catalyst for digital evolution. We enable governments and enterprises around the world to navigate the challenges with digital transformation today and tomorrow with elite cybersecurity and AI understanding, top-tier digital skilling, and technical managed services at scale.
Position overview
We’re in search of a process-oriented IT professional to serve as IT Administrator. This role is responsible for new user accounts and maintaining existing accounts. You should be diligent with information security and able to deliver comprehensive reporting to senior management. You must be able to administrate, maintain and co-ordinate the process for all our sites across the globe.
Primary Responsibilities
Với Mức Lương Đến 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Tek Experts Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tek Experts Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI