Tuyển System Administrator CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 22 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Toà CIC Tower, số 2 Nguyễn Thị Duệ, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Deploy, operate, monitor, and optimize systems including Backup, Web Server, FTP Server, Storage, and Load Balancer.

Experience working with Load Balancer systems such as Haproxy and Nginx.

Build, operate, and manage server virtualization infrastructure, application virtualization, and Cloud services on platforms such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

Set up, operate, and manage system monitoring software such as Grafana, Prometheus, ManageEngine Applications Manager, ELK, and Graylog.

Operate the VMWare virtualization system.

Write deployment and user guide documentation.

Participate in technology project implementation.

Collaborate with the Information Security department to patch system security vulnerabilities.

Engage in researching, proposing, and implementing system monitoring and automation solutions.

Perform other tasks as assigned by management.

Demonstrate a system optimization mindset with strong logic and quick adaptability to new technologies.

Proactively offer system optimization recommendations.

Must have

Good experience in Helpdesk support and IT system administration

Be proficient in operating systems – Windows, macOS, iOS, Android

Minimum 2 years IT experience in PC/Laptop support and troubleshooting, server installation/administration and setting up/maintenance of network.

Have basic knowledge on Windows Server Active Directory Network, DFS file server system, Database Administration (MySQL server, SQL Server), Mail, etc.

Understanding of network, VLAN, routers, switches, workstations (laptop and desktop)

Able to work independently

Nice to have

Bachelor degree or higher, majoring in IT engineering or related majors.

Certification in IT Helpdesk Professional, MCSA, CCNA is preferred

Have strong verbal and written communication, customer service skills, and are able to multitask in a fast-paced work environment.

Good at written and verbal communication in English.

Saturday & Sunday OFF, Overtime pay is 150%, 200%, 300% as per labor law;

Work performance review 2 times/ year (in April and October);

Performance bonus, 13th- month salary, public holidays bonus (2/9, 30/4, 1/5, 1/1); bonus for Excellent Employee and Excellent Team;

Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and Bao Viet care insurance;

01 hour paid leave per day for women having children under 12 months

01 day remote work per month; A flexitime allowance of 90-180 minutes per month for employees

Minimum 14 paid leaves per annum for all employees after probation;

Nice & modern working space with young, dynamic & friendly colleagues and free coffee, tea, drinks;

Yearly company trip and year-end party, quarterly team building and weekly eating together; English - Japanese Club, Sports Clubs;

Men’s Day, Women’s Day, Children’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival and other benefits under the provisions of the company;

Flat, open and sharing culture with friendly management team; outsourcing company with product mindset;

Training courses and working opportunities with technical gurus who built and operated world-class applications with millions of users. This might be a good chance for graduated students to learn cutting-edge technologies and how to build scalable system from scratch;

