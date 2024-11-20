Tuyển System Administrator CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 22 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/12/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM

System Administrator

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
12 - 22 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Toà CIC Tower, số 2 Nguyễn Thị Duệ, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương 12 - 22 Triệu

Deploy, operate, monitor, and optimize systems including Backup, Web Server, FTP Server, Storage, and Load Balancer.
Experience working with Load Balancer systems such as Haproxy and Nginx.
Build, operate, and manage server virtualization infrastructure, application virtualization, and Cloud services on platforms such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.
Set up, operate, and manage system monitoring software such as Grafana, Prometheus, ManageEngine Applications Manager, ELK, and Graylog.
Operate the VMWare virtualization system.
Write deployment and user guide documentation.
Participate in technology project implementation.
Collaborate with the Information Security department to patch system security vulnerabilities.
Engage in researching, proposing, and implementing system monitoring and automation solutions.
Perform other tasks as assigned by management.
Demonstrate a system optimization mindset with strong logic and quick adaptability to new technologies.
Proactively offer system optimization recommendations.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have
Good experience in Helpdesk support and IT system administration
Be proficient in operating systems – Windows, macOS, iOS, Android
Minimum 2 years IT experience in PC/Laptop support and troubleshooting, server installation/administration and setting up/maintenance of network.
Have basic knowledge on Windows Server Active Directory Network, DFS file server system, Database Administration (MySQL server, SQL Server), Mail, etc.
Understanding of network, VLAN, routers, switches, workstations (laptop and desktop)
Able to work independently
Nice to have
Bachelor degree or higher, majoring in IT engineering or related majors.
Certification in IT Helpdesk Professional, MCSA, CCNA is preferred
Have strong verbal and written communication, customer service skills, and are able to multitask in a fast-paced work environment.
Good at written and verbal communication in English.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Saturday & Sunday OFF, Overtime pay is 150%, 200%, 300% as per labor law;
Work performance review 2 times/ year (in April and October);
Performance bonus, 13th- month salary, public holidays bonus (2/9, 30/4, 1/5, 1/1); bonus for Excellent Employee and Excellent Team;
Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and Bao Viet care insurance;
01 hour paid leave per day for women having children under 12 months
01 day remote work per month; A flexitime allowance of 90-180 minutes per month for employees
Minimum 14 paid leaves per annum for all employees after probation;
Nice & modern working space with young, dynamic & friendly colleagues and free coffee, tea, drinks;
Yearly company trip and year-end party, quarterly team building and weekly eating together; English - Japanese Club, Sports Clubs;
Men’s Day, Women’s Day, Children’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival and other benefits under the provisions of the company;
Flat, open and sharing culture with friendly management team; outsourcing company with product mindset;
Training courses and working opportunities with technical gurus who built and operated world-class applications with millions of users. This might be a good chance for graduated students to learn cutting-edge technologies and how to build scalable system from scratch;

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 11, Tòa nhà CIC, Số 2 Ngõ 219 Trung Kính, Phường Yên Hoà, Quận Cầu Giấy, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

