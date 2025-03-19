Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Engineer Tại Công Ty SmartOSC
- Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, đường Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Research and develop new IT solutions to reduce workload and make the system stronger.
Installation / testing / maintenance, / management of IT networks, systems, and development tools
Troubleshooting issues for assets, servers, and equipment (wifi, CCTV, and IoT devices)
Install software and support the environment's installation for the project.
Manage and improve the security of the system.
Helpdesk ticket service (JIRA) as well as supporting end users for troubleshooting issues
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience with firewalls (Fortigate, Checkpoint, Pfsense, etc.)
Experience with Windows and Linux OS (Ubuntu Server, CentOS, Rocky, etc.)
Experience with software development tools (Gitlab, Jira, and Confluence)
Experience with CI/CD tools (Jenkins, GitLab CI, Kubernetes)
Experience with Active Directory, LDAP, DNS, DHCP, mail servers, antivirus, data backup, virtualization platforms (VMWare Esxi, Proxmox, KVM), and containers (Docker, LXC).
Experience with monitoring tools (Nagios, LibreNMS, Grafana, etc.) and logging tools (ELK, Graylog, etc.)
Experience in building and maintenance security standards (ISO 27K, CSA STAR, etc.) is a plus.
Honest, hardworking, and good at communication.
Ready to provide support and work past regular office hours as necessary.
Tại Công Ty SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary review twice a year
Flexible working hour
Premium health care
Working in One of the largest digital transformation agencies – A professional English environment
Free English, Japanese, and professional training packages
Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development
Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam
Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.
Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty SmartOSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
