Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty TNHH Stiebel Eltron Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại Công Ty TNHH Stiebel Eltron Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Khu chung cư phức hợp Lô M2 (Sarimi) số 72 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Phường An Lợi Đông, TP Thủ Đức, TP HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Overall goal is to oversee the Technical Service Department and all aspects of the organizational and operational needs of the department.
• Development of training programs for technicians and dealers, strategic planning, communication and assistance of sales departments.
• Managerial responsibilities Work with Managing Director to identify goals and objectives of the department.
• Maintain and develop technical knowledge of products and services Review market as it relates to competitors products and services.
• Travel with sales when requested to assist in the recruitment of new dealers, off site training of dealers and representative groups, attend trade shows and interact with dealers as necessary.
• Review and develop job descriptions of all positions within department.
• Manage customer problems; take charge of the solving rate of customer problems.
Promptly and efficiently handle customer complaints.
• Manage stock level of spare parts.
• Keeping track of service and repair trends.
• Manage Service partner (outsource)
• Hotline service
• IT Technology for maintaining service department database.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Stiebel Eltron Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Stiebel Eltron Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
