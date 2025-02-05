Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty TNHH Stiebel Eltron Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Overall goal is to oversee the Technical Service Department and all aspects of the organizational and operational needs of the department.

• Development of training programs for technicians and dealers, strategic planning, communication and assistance of sales departments.

• Managerial responsibilities Work with Managing Director to identify goals and objectives of the department.

• Maintain and develop technical knowledge of products and services Review market as it relates to competitors products and services.

• Travel with sales when requested to assist in the recruitment of new dealers, off site training of dealers and representative groups, attend trade shows and interact with dealers as necessary.

• Review and develop job descriptions of all positions within department.

• Manage customer problems; take charge of the solving rate of customer problems.

Promptly and efficiently handle customer complaints.

• Manage stock level of spare parts.

• Keeping track of service and repair trends.

• Manage Service partner (outsource)

• Hotline service

• IT Technology for maintaining service department database.