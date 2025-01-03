Tuyển Technical Manager LS Electric Viet Nam LTD. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 1703 Lầu 17, Empress Tower, 138 - 142 Hai Bà Trưng, phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Research competitors, market trends, new products, market share, new technology, and detailed customer information.

• Promoting MV&LV switchgears, Transformers, Smart Energy solutions to Consultants, Designers, System Integrators and Customers.

• Maintain strong relationships with consultants and design companies to spec in LS products/ solutions.

• Build and prepare MV & LV technical proposal integrated LS products as solution: EMS (Energy Management System), CSS (Compact Secondary Substation), ESS (Energy Storage System)

• Update market intelligence by monitoring the competition and analyzes competitors offer positioning at entity level and develop LS products/ solutions portfolio in Vietnam.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Education: University/ College degree in Electrical/Automation/ Mechanical or related field.

• Fair communication in English or Korean.

• Experience: 2-4 years working as switchgear consultant/ pre-sales or related.

• Available network with consultants to spec LS products.

• Proactive, ability to work in a cooperative and team-oriented environment.

Tại LS Electric Viet Nam LTD. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LS Electric Viet Nam LTD.

