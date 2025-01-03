Tuyển Technical Manager LS Electric Viet Nam LTD. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

LS Electric Viet Nam LTD.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/02/2025
LS Electric Viet Nam LTD.

Technical Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại LS Electric Viet Nam LTD.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 1703 Lầu 17, Empress Tower, 138

- 142 Hai Bà Trưng, phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Research competitors, market trends, new products, market share, new technology, and detailed customer information.
• Promoting MV&LV switchgears, Transformers, Smart Energy solutions to Consultants, Designers, System Integrators and Customers.
• Maintain strong relationships with consultants and design companies to spec in LS products/ solutions.
• Build and prepare MV & LV technical proposal integrated LS products as solution: EMS (Energy Management System), CSS (Compact Secondary Substation), ESS (Energy Storage System)
• Update market intelligence by monitoring the competition and analyzes competitors offer positioning at entity level and develop LS products/ solutions portfolio in Vietnam.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Education: University/ College degree in Electrical/Automation/ Mechanical or related field.
• Fair communication in English or Korean.
• Experience: 2-4 years working as switchgear consultant/ pre-sales or related.
• Available network with consultants to spec LS products.
• Proactive, ability to work in a cooperative and team-oriented environment.

Tại LS Electric Viet Nam LTD. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LS Electric Viet Nam LTD.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

LS Electric Viet Nam LTD.

LS Electric Viet Nam LTD.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: LS ELECTRIC Factory, Nguyen Khe, Dong Anh, Ha Noi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

