Tuyển Technical Manager Mitutoyo Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1/ Job descriptions:

Mô tả công việc:

• Perform demonstration, seminar and presentation of Mitutoyo products to customers, distributors; Support customers for solutions of application software (for Application Engineer).

Thực hiện demo, hội thảo và giới thiệu sản phẩm của Mitutoyo cho khách hàng, nhà phân phối; Hỗ trợ khách hàng về các giải pháp phần mềm ứng dụng (đối với Kỹ sư ứng dụng phần mềm).

• Perform after-sales services such as installation, calibration, training and repair of designated Mitutoyo’s products (for Technical Service Engineer)

Thực hiện các dịch vụ sau bán hàng như lắp đặt, hiệu chuẩn, đào tạo và sửa chữa các sản phẩm Mitutoyo (đối với Kỹ sư dịch vụ kỹ thuật)

• Conduct Mitutoyo’s metrology software training to customers.

Hướng dẫn sử dụng phần mềm đo lường Mitutoyo cho khách hàng.

• Interact with customers to establish and maintain a continuous positive relationship as well as follow-up with customers’ concerns and problems.