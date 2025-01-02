Tuyển Technical Manager DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Engages with customer in a courteous and professional manner. Ensures prompt and efficient attention to customer needs.

- Applies the use of specialized tools and follows documented procedures and policies to diagnose and complete basic repairs, including preparing required parts and tools.

- Escalates unresolved issues to more experienced Field Service Technicians and/or Supervisor.

- Performs preventative maintenance activities as per documented schedules and standards on engines and related components in the field.

- Completes required documentation, such as service worksheets, timesheets and warranty claims via handwritten forms or business system input screens.

- Completes training in line with skill and business requirements Maintains service vehicle and tools for cleanliness and proper operation.

- Ensure adherence to all relevant Health, Safety & Environmental policies, procedures and legislations.