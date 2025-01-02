Tuyển Technical Manager DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: B1&B3 Block, C Road & Nguyen Thi Dinh Road, Cat Lai Industrial
Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Engages with customer in a courteous and professional manner. Ensures prompt and efficient attention to customer needs.
- Applies the use of specialized tools and follows documented procedures and policies to diagnose and complete basic repairs, including preparing required parts and tools.
- Escalates unresolved issues to more experienced Field Service Technicians and/or Supervisor.
- Performs preventative maintenance activities as per documented schedules and standards on engines and related components in the field.
- Completes required documentation, such as service worksheets, timesheets and warranty claims via handwritten forms or business system input screens.
- Completes training in line with skill and business requirements Maintains service vehicle and tools for cleanliness and proper operation.
- Ensure adherence to all relevant Health, Safety & Environmental policies, procedures and legislations.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Basic understanding of Diesel Engine, Electrical Engine.
Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
