Tuyển Technical Manager LTP Vietnam., Co Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key responsibilities & duties:

Technical Merchandising Manager in the garment industry plays a crucial role in overseeing the technical aspects of clothing production, ensuring that designs are efficiently and correctly translated into finished garments. This position will manage SMS line, Sampling, Pattern and Technical Merchandise.

Duties of the role:

• Plan, coordinate and ensure effective work of sampling (preproduction) department.

• Responsible for SMS line included quality, quantity and delivery time.

• Collaborate with Merchandising, Production, Quality, and Purchase to communicate quality, cost and product needs to Customers’ requirements.

• Directly responsible for the product development process for multiple product categories, from concept to final product, including the development and approval of new trims, assembling techniques, quality, durability and overall aesthetics.

• Work with Merchandising to understand and anticipate customer needs, the cost and margin goals, and also recommend low-cost alternatives that uphold the integrity of the design.

• Maintain accurate and timely records within designated enterprise technology systems; utilize data to analyze and report style development status, product costs, supply risks and quality concerns.

• Identify potential development, safety, quality or cost concerns when styles placing in mass production. Understand and execute final product design changes.