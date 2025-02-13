Tuyển Technical Manager LTP Vietnam., Co Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Technical Manager LTP Vietnam., Co Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

LTP Vietnam., Co Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
LTP Vietnam., Co Ltd

Technical Manager

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại LTP Vietnam., Co Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 286 Phan Văn Hớn, P.Tân Thới Nhất, Q 12, Tp.HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key responsibilities & duties:
Technical Merchandising Manager in the garment industry plays a crucial role in overseeing the technical aspects of clothing production, ensuring that designs are efficiently and correctly translated into finished garments. This position will manage SMS line, Sampling, Pattern and Technical Merchandise.
Duties of the role:
• Plan, coordinate and ensure effective work of sampling (preproduction) department.
• Responsible for SMS line included quality, quantity and delivery time.
• Collaborate with Merchandising, Production, Quality, and Purchase to communicate quality, cost and product needs to Customers’ requirements.
• Directly responsible for the product development process for multiple product categories, from concept to final product, including the development and approval of new trims, assembling techniques, quality, durability and overall aesthetics.
• Work with Merchandising to understand and anticipate customer needs, the cost and margin goals, and also recommend low-cost alternatives that uphold the integrity of the design.
• Maintain accurate and timely records within designated enterprise technology systems; utilize data to analyze and report style development status, product costs, supply risks and quality concerns.
• Identify potential development, safety, quality or cost concerns when styles placing in mass production. Understand and execute final product design changes.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại LTP Vietnam., Co Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LTP Vietnam., Co Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

LTP Vietnam., Co Ltd

LTP Vietnam., Co Ltd

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 286 Phan Văn Hớn, P.Tân Thới Nhất, Q 12, Tp.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-technical-manager-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job296252
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Technical Manager Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hưng Yên Hà Nội Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD
Tuyển Technical Manager Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Quốc tế Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 16 - 25 Triệu
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1
Tuyển Technical Manager Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1 làm việc tại Quảng Trị thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Quảng Trị Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam
Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 13/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Technical Manager CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/07/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hyosung Vietnam Corp
Tuyển Technical Manager Hyosung Vietnam Corp làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hyosung Vietnam Corp
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coats Phong Phu
Tuyển Technical Manager Coats Phong Phu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coats Phong Phu
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC
Tuyển Technical Manager Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC
Hạn nộp: 13/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Technical Manager Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hưng Yên Hà Nội Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD
Tuyển Technical Manager Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Quốc tế Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 16 - 25 Triệu
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1
Tuyển Technical Manager Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1 làm việc tại Quảng Trị thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Quảng Trị Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam
Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 13/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Technical Manager CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/07/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hyosung Vietnam Corp
Tuyển Technical Manager Hyosung Vietnam Corp làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hyosung Vietnam Corp
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coats Phong Phu
Tuyển Technical Manager Coats Phong Phu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coats Phong Phu
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC
Tuyển Technical Manager Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC
Hạn nộp: 13/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty Liên Doanh Hữu Hạn Khách Sạn Chains Caravelle làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 650 USD Công Ty Liên Doanh Hữu Hạn Khách Sạn Chains Caravelle
500 - 650 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Helmsman Quality & Technology Services Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 700 USD Helmsman Quality & Technology Services Co., Ltd.
600 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Virtuos Studios In Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Virtuos Studios In Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Bosch Automotive R&D Center In HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Automotive R&D Center In HCMC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Coats Phong Phu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Coats Phong Phu
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 900 USD Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services Vietnam Ltd.
700 - 900 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager TMA Technology Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận TMA Technology Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty Liên Doanh Hữu Hạn Khách Sạn Chains Caravelle làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 650 USD Công Ty Liên Doanh Hữu Hạn Khách Sạn Chains Caravelle
500 - 650 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Coats Phong Phu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Coats Phong Phu
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty TNHH Ref Group Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD Công Ty TNHH Ref Group Vietnam
500 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Coats Phong Phu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Coats Phong Phu
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1 - 15 USD Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD
1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm