Tuyển Technical Manager VUS - The English Center làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

As the Tech Manager at VUS EdTech, you will be responsible for leading and scaling the software engineering team, driving technical excellence, and ensuring the successful development and operation of VUS’s digital education platforms.

Tech Manager

(1) Design and develop technical architectures of groundbreaking software solutions for VUS digital educational products and platforms.

(2) Lead, recruit & develop VUS Edtech software engineering team, helping them to unleash their full potential and maintain high standards & quality of work.

(3) Manage and enhance workflows with internal Product, Design, and cross-department stakeholders, ensuring effective technical solutions, resource allocation, and cost planning throughout VUS\'s digital product development cycle and operation.

(4) Closely work and collaborate with the scrum project management team to ensure timely, high-quality delivery of product features and system enhancements.

(*) You’ll lead a well-established software engineering team of 10 to 15 developers across Backend, Frontend, DevOps, QC, and Mobile.