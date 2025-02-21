Tuyển Technical Manager An Viet Thinh Co., Ltd (Eurofar Internaltional B.V) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Technical Manager An Viet Thinh Co., Ltd (Eurofar Internaltional B.V) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

An Viet Thinh Co., Ltd (Eurofar Internaltional B.V)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/03/2025
An Viet Thinh Co., Ltd (Eurofar Internaltional B.V)

Technical Manager

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại An Viet Thinh Co., Ltd (Eurofar Internaltional B.V)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 124 Truong Chinh Str., Tan Hung Thuan Ward, District 12, HCM City

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities:
Technical Engineer will support the Technical Engineering Manager in managing technical issues during preproduction, sample development, and aftersales structural problem-solving. This role will work closely with factories in sample manufacturing, work closely with merchandisers, providing technical guidance to facilitate communication with customers, and ensuring all technical requirements are correctly implemented in product drawings, reviewing and approving drawings before submission to clients.
1. Preproduction & Sample Development
• Assist the Technical Engineering Manager in handling technical issues during preproduction to ensure smooth production processes.
• Work closely with R&D and production teams to ensure design feasibility, structural integrity, and
manufacturability.
• Provide technical support to merchandisers, helping them address customer inquiries regarding
product specifications, materials, and manufacturing constraints.
• Work closely with factories to produce samples to ensure the samples are produced in accordance
with the design in terms of aesthetics, technique and structure.
2. Drawing Review & Approval
• Guide the R&D team on technical requirements for product drawings, ensuring accuracy and

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại An Viet Thinh Co., Ltd (Eurofar Internaltional B.V) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại An Viet Thinh Co., Ltd (Eurofar Internaltional B.V)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

An Viet Thinh Co., Ltd (Eurofar Internaltional B.V)

An Viet Thinh Co., Ltd (Eurofar Internaltional B.V)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 124 Truong Chinh Str., Tan Hung Thuan Ward, District 12, HCM City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-technical-manager-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job319124
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Technical Manager Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hưng Yên Hà Nội Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD
Tuyển Technical Manager Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Quốc tế Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 16 - 25 Triệu
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1
Tuyển Technical Manager Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1 làm việc tại Quảng Trị thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Quảng Trị Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam
Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 13/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Technical Manager CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/07/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hyosung Vietnam Corp
Tuyển Technical Manager Hyosung Vietnam Corp làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hyosung Vietnam Corp
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coats Phong Phu
Tuyển Technical Manager Coats Phong Phu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coats Phong Phu
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC
Tuyển Technical Manager Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC
Hạn nộp: 13/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 23 - 43 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Long An Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 23 - 43 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Tuyển Kỹ sư vật liệu Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 94 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Technical Manager Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hưng Yên Hà Nội Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD
Tuyển Technical Manager Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Quốc tế Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 16 - 25 Triệu
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1
Tuyển Technical Manager Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1 làm việc tại Quảng Trị thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Quảng Trị Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam
Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 13/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Technical Manager CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/07/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hyosung Vietnam Corp
Tuyển Technical Manager Hyosung Vietnam Corp làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hyosung Vietnam Corp
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coats Phong Phu
Tuyển Technical Manager Coats Phong Phu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coats Phong Phu
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC
Tuyển Technical Manager Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC
Hạn nộp: 13/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Technical Manager HỘ KINH DOANH BÉ YÊU SHOP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu HỘ KINH DOANH BÉ YÊU SHOP
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Technical Manager LS Electric Viet Nam LTD. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận LS Electric Viet Nam LTD.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 USD Navigos Search
20 - 35 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Cung Cấp Thực Phẩm Quốc Tế - Ifss làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1,000 USD Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Cung Cấp Thực Phẩm Quốc Tế - Ifss
600 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Tay Ninh Tapioca JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tay Ninh Tapioca JSC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty TNHH TM Quốc Tế Hải Sản Hoàng Gia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH TM Quốc Tế Hải Sản Hoàng Gia
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Bosch Automotive R&D Center In HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Automotive R&D Center In HCMC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager LTP Vietnam., Co Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận LTP Vietnam., Co Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager United Vision làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận United Vision
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Mitutoyo Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Mitutoyo Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN AVERNA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN AVERNA VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 24 Triệu ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Volkswagen Vietnam - Trend Motor Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Volkswagen Vietnam - Trend Motor Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Jet Technologies Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Jet Technologies Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Mapletree Vietnam Management CONSULTANCY CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Mapletree Vietnam Management CONSULTANCY CO., LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Totalenergies làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Totalenergies
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty TNHH Stiebel Eltron Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Stiebel Eltron Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager CTC Triangle (Hong Kong) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CTC Triangle (Hong Kong) Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager An Viet Thinh Co., Ltd (Eurofar Internaltional B.V) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận An Viet Thinh Co., Ltd (Eurofar Internaltional B.V)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD Navigos Search
2,000 - 3,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIÊN PHÚC TELEMART làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIÊN PHÚC TELEMART
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty Liên Doanh Hữu Hạn Khách Sạn Chains Caravelle làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 650 USD Công Ty Liên Doanh Hữu Hạn Khách Sạn Chains Caravelle
500 - 650 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Helmsman Quality & Technology Services Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 700 USD Helmsman Quality & Technology Services Co., Ltd.
600 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Virtuos Studios In Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Virtuos Studios In Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Bosch Automotive R&D Center In HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Automotive R&D Center In HCMC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager VUS - The English Center làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận VUS - The English Center
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Coats Phong Phu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Coats Phong Phu
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm