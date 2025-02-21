Tuyển Technical Manager An Viet Thinh Co., Ltd (Eurofar Internaltional B.V) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities:

Technical Engineer will support the Technical Engineering Manager in managing technical issues during preproduction, sample development, and aftersales structural problem-solving. This role will work closely with factories in sample manufacturing, work closely with merchandisers, providing technical guidance to facilitate communication with customers, and ensuring all technical requirements are correctly implemented in product drawings, reviewing and approving drawings before submission to clients.

1. Preproduction & Sample Development

• Assist the Technical Engineering Manager in handling technical issues during preproduction to ensure smooth production processes.

• Work closely with R&D and production teams to ensure design feasibility, structural integrity, and

manufacturability.

• Provide technical support to merchandisers, helping them address customer inquiries regarding

product specifications, materials, and manufacturing constraints.

• Work closely with factories to produce samples to ensure the samples are produced in accordance

with the design in terms of aesthetics, technique and structure.

2. Drawing Review & Approval

• Guide the R&D team on technical requirements for product drawings, ensuring accuracy and