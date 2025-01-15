Tuyển Technical Manager Tay Ninh Tapioca JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: CH1 - Sky Center, 5B Pho Quang Str., Ward 2, Tan Binh Dist., HCM City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Actively seeking out new customer and increase new sales in Vietnam.

• Advise customers in application and choice of the right product range.

• Manage project pipeline and align technical service programs with go-to-market teams to achieve sales goals

• Maintain up-to-date information on food trends and technology and contributes new products ideas/concepts for various food applications

• Work cross functionally within Thai Wah (e.g. Research Group, Operation, Marketing, Sales Management, etc.) to support TW operation/production with new product and existing product to achieve better performance.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Have integrity and passion on sales field is a must

• Minimum 4-5 years of relevant experience in food industry or Ingredient industry.

• Candidates with strong starch background in a FMCG environment are encouraged to apply

• Good presentation skills and good command in English

• Strong knowledge in food ingredients and food applications is preferable

Tại Tay Ninh Tapioca JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tay Ninh Tapioca JSC

