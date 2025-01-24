Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam

Technical Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lot A1 and A2, Road D10, Dong Nam Industrial Park, Binh My, Cu Chi

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager

Basic Job Functions:
Supervises the daily production of Photovoltaic modules in accordance with required quality standards and in a cost-efficient manner.
Essential Responsibilities:
• Support all safety procedures and good housekeeping standards, including our 5S system.

• Directly supervises the daily production of Photovoltaic modules in accordance with required quality standards and in a cost-efficient manner in at least one specific area of the plant.
• Coordinate on-the-job training of manufacturing associates.
• Identify training opportunities to develop and maintain a highly motivated and capable team.
• Maintain all associate records in Solar Connect.
• Effective use of internal manufacturing software for production tracking.
• Maintain accurate time keeping for manufacturing associates in the Kronos system.
• Maintains product inventory accuracy.
• Utilize Theory of Constraints (TOC) methodology to maximize throughput.
• Participate in continuous improvement activities/teams.
• Effectively interfaces with other departments.
• Support efforts to consistently exceed customer expectations.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Quyền Lợi

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô A1 & A2, Đường D10, KCN Đông Nam, Xã Bình Mỹ, Huyện Củ Chi Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

