Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Basic Job Functions:

Supervises the daily production of Photovoltaic modules in accordance with required quality standards and in a cost-efficient manner.

Essential Responsibilities:

• Support all safety procedures and good housekeeping standards, including our 5S system.

•

• Directly supervises the daily production of Photovoltaic modules in accordance with required quality standards and in a cost-efficient manner in at least one specific area of the plant.

• Coordinate on-the-job training of manufacturing associates.

• Identify training opportunities to develop and maintain a highly motivated and capable team.

• Maintain all associate records in Solar Connect.

• Effective use of internal manufacturing software for production tracking.

• Maintain accurate time keeping for manufacturing associates in the Kronos system.

• Maintains product inventory accuracy.

• Utilize Theory of Constraints (TOC) methodology to maximize throughput.

• Participate in continuous improvement activities/teams.

• Effectively interfaces with other departments.

• Support efforts to consistently exceed customer expectations.