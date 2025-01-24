Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lot A1 and A2, Road D10, Dong Nam Industrial Park, Binh My, Cu Chi
Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Basic Job Functions:
Supervises the daily production of Photovoltaic modules in accordance with required quality standards and in a cost-efficient manner.
Essential Responsibilities:
• Support all safety procedures and good housekeeping standards, including our 5S system.
•
• Directly supervises the daily production of Photovoltaic modules in accordance with required quality standards and in a cost-efficient manner in at least one specific area of the plant.
• Coordinate on-the-job training of manufacturing associates.
• Identify training opportunities to develop and maintain a highly motivated and capable team.
• Maintain all associate records in Solar Connect.
• Effective use of internal manufacturing software for production tracking.
• Maintain accurate time keeping for manufacturing associates in the Kronos system.
• Maintains product inventory accuracy.
• Utilize Theory of Constraints (TOC) methodology to maximize throughput.
• Participate in continuous improvement activities/teams.
• Effectively interfaces with other departments.
• Support efforts to consistently exceed customer expectations.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
