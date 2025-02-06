Tuyển Technical Manager CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN AVERNA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Technical Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lot I3 – 1, D1 street, Saigon High Tech Park, Thu Duc City, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager

The Challenge of the Proposal Specialist in a few words
The Proposal Specialist is seen as the Project Manager of each proposal as it entails expertise in coordination, financial aspects and great organizational skills.
Your contribution in the role of Proposal Specialist:
• Manage multiple RFP/RFI/RFQ simultaneously. Establish priorities and monitor the progress of each proposal to make sure to respect timeline constraints.
• Works in collaboration with customers as well as various business units (Sales, Finance, Project Management, Engineering, Legal) to ensure Averna’s business offer is well aligned with client’s expectations and according to established standards.
• Prepares proposal documents and coordinates all of the efforts involved in obtaining effort and cost estimates.
• Reviews contract legal terms, in collaboration with the legal department.
• Works with procurement as needed to gather and verify material costs and lead times.
• Validates the accuracy of the information and builds the pricing strategy alongside the Sales Manager as well as the cost structure with Finance.
• Communicates with internal stakeholders (Sales Manager, Executives) in the event of a contractual deviation or discrepancy in meeting a customer requirement.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lot I3 – 1, D1 street, Saigon High Tech Park, Dist. 9, HCMC

