Tuyển Technical Manager CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN AVERNA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Challenge of the Proposal Specialist in a few words

The Proposal Specialist is seen as the Project Manager of each proposal as it entails expertise in coordination, financial aspects and great organizational skills.

Your contribution in the role of Proposal Specialist:

• Manage multiple RFP/RFI/RFQ simultaneously. Establish priorities and monitor the progress of each proposal to make sure to respect timeline constraints.

• Works in collaboration with customers as well as various business units (Sales, Finance, Project Management, Engineering, Legal) to ensure Averna’s business offer is well aligned with client’s expectations and according to established standards.

• Prepares proposal documents and coordinates all of the efforts involved in obtaining effort and cost estimates.

• Reviews contract legal terms, in collaboration with the legal department.

• Works with procurement as needed to gather and verify material costs and lead times.

• Validates the accuracy of the information and builds the pricing strategy alongside the Sales Manager as well as the cost structure with Finance.

• Communicates with internal stakeholders (Sales Manager, Executives) in the event of a contractual deviation or discrepancy in meeting a customer requirement.