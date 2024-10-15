Tuyển IT phần mềm KMS Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển IT phần mềm KMS Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

KMS Technology Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/11/2024
KMS Technology Vietnam

IT phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại KMS Technology Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: số 2 Tản Viên, phường 2, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Understand domain knowledge & client testing process clearly to implement all testing activities effectively Work directly with client and project team on daily assignments: - Develop, maintain and execute manual test cases/test scripts - Report, track, and monitor defects on the defect tracking system - Prepare and review test documentation - Address issues relating to testing quality - Communicate progress, test results and quality risks both internally and directly to the client
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Final year student/ fresh graduate/ less than 1 year of experience Ready to work full-time officially Bold passion for IT software and testing Good IT background, critical and logical thinking skills English skills at intermediate level Commitment to excellence and self-improvement
Tại KMS Technology Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working in one of the Best Places to Work in Vietnam Building large-scale & global software products Working & growing with Passionate & Talented Team Diverse careers opportunities with Software Outsourcing, Software Product Development, IT Solutions & Consulting Attractive Salary and Benefits Performance appraisal twice a year and performance bonus Onsite opportunities: short-term and long-term assignments in North American (U.S, Canada), Europe, Asia. Flexible working time Various training on hot-trend technologies, best practices, and soft skills Premium healthcare insurance for you and your loved ones Company trip, big annual year-end party every year, team building,... Fitness & sports activities: football, tennis, table tennis, badminton, yoga,... Joining community development activities: 1% Pledge, charity every quarter, blood donation, public seminars, career orientation talks,.. Free in-house entertainment facilities (foosball, ping pong, gym,...), coffee (latte, cappuccino, espresso,...) and snack (instant noodles, cookies, candies,..)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại KMS Technology Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

KMS Technology Vietnam

KMS Technology Vietnam

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 2 Tan Vien, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

