Tuyển IT phần mềm KMS Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại KMS Technology Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: số 2 Tản Viên, phường 2, Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Understand domain knowledge & client testing process clearly to implement all testing activities effectively
Work directly with client and project team on daily assignments:
- Develop, maintain and execute manual test cases/test scripts
- Report, track, and monitor defects on the defect tracking system
- Prepare and review test documentation
- Address issues relating to testing quality
- Communicate progress, test results and quality risks both internally and directly to the client
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Final year student/ fresh graduate/ less than 1 year of experience
Ready to work full-time officially
Bold passion for IT software and testing
Good IT background, critical and logical thinking skills
English skills at intermediate level
Commitment to excellence and self-improvement
Tại KMS Technology Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Working in one of the Best Places to Work in Vietnam
Building large-scale & global software products
Working & growing with Passionate & Talented Team
Diverse careers opportunities with Software Outsourcing, Software Product Development, IT Solutions & Consulting
Attractive Salary and Benefits
Performance appraisal twice a year and performance bonus
Onsite opportunities: short-term and long-term assignments in North American (U.S, Canada), Europe, Asia.
Flexible working time
Various training on hot-trend technologies, best practices, and soft skills
Premium healthcare insurance for you and your loved ones
Company trip, big annual year-end party every year, team building,...
Fitness & sports activities: football, tennis, table tennis, badminton, yoga,...
Joining community development activities: 1% Pledge, charity every quarter, blood donation, public seminars, career orientation talks,..
Free in-house entertainment facilities (foosball, ping pong, gym,...), coffee (latte, cappuccino, espresso,...) and snack (instant noodles, cookies, candies,..)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại KMS Technology Vietnam
