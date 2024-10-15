Tuyển IT phần mềm KMS Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: số 2 Tản Viên, phường 2, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Understand domain knowledge & client testing process clearly to implement all testing activities effectively Work directly with client and project team on daily assignments: - Develop, maintain and execute manual test cases/test scripts - Report, track, and monitor defects on the defect tracking system - Prepare and review test documentation - Address issues relating to testing quality - Communicate progress, test results and quality risks both internally and directly to the client

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Final year student/ fresh graduate/ less than 1 year of experience Ready to work full-time officially Bold passion for IT software and testing Good IT background, critical and logical thinking skills English skills at intermediate level Commitment to excellence and self-improvement

Tại KMS Technology Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working in one of the Best Places to Work in Vietnam Building large-scale & global software products Working & growing with Passionate & Talented Team Diverse careers opportunities with Software Outsourcing, Software Product Development, IT Solutions & Consulting Attractive Salary and Benefits Performance appraisal twice a year and performance bonus Onsite opportunities: short-term and long-term assignments in North American (U.S, Canada), Europe, Asia. Flexible working time Various training on hot-trend technologies, best practices, and soft skills Premium healthcare insurance for you and your loved ones Company trip, big annual year-end party every year, team building,... Fitness & sports activities: football, tennis, table tennis, badminton, yoga,... Joining community development activities: 1% Pledge, charity every quarter, blood donation, public seminars, career orientation talks,.. Free in-house entertainment facilities (foosball, ping pong, gym,...), coffee (latte, cappuccino, espresso,...) and snack (instant noodles, cookies, candies,..)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại KMS Technology Vietnam

