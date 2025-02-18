Tuyển Trợ giảng Westlink International School làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu

Key Responsibilities

• Collaborates with classroom and specialist teachers to deliver individualized, pair, group, and whole-class instruction

• Works with the classroom teacher to monitor the class schedule

• Assists teachers with lesson preparation by getting materials ready and setting up equipment.

• Revises lesson materials with students individually or in small groups.

• Ensures the classroom environment is safe and clean.

• Oversees students during non-classroom times including in-between classes, during lunch, and on excursions.

• Collaborates with lead teachers to recognize issues students are facing and recommend solutions.

• Documents student progress and communicates with parents to keep them informed.

• Attend all training classes, parent conferences, and faculty meetings.

• Assesses and records student development, while identifying problem areas and areas which need attention and improvement.

• Provides a safe, positive learning environment for students.

• Communicates effectively and collegially with all stakeholders

• Communicates with parents as per school guidelines regularly, including presenting student progress reports and informing parents of requisite student discipline.