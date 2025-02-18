Tuyển Trợ giảng Westlink International School làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trợ giảng Tại Westlink International School
- Hà Nội: Khu đô thị Tây Hồ Tây, Xuân Tảo, Từ Liêm, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ giảng Với Mức Lương 10 - 14 Triệu
Key Responsibilities
• Collaborates with classroom and specialist teachers to deliver individualized, pair, group, and whole-class instruction
• Works with the classroom teacher to monitor the class schedule
• Assists teachers with lesson preparation by getting materials ready and setting up equipment.
• Revises lesson materials with students individually or in small groups.
• Ensures the classroom environment is safe and clean.
• Oversees students during non-classroom times including in-between classes, during lunch, and on excursions.
• Collaborates with lead teachers to recognize issues students are facing and recommend solutions.
• Documents student progress and communicates with parents to keep them informed.
• Attend all training classes, parent conferences, and faculty meetings.
• Assesses and records student development, while identifying problem areas and areas which need attention and improvement.
• Provides a safe, positive learning environment for students.
• Communicates effectively and collegially with all stakeholders
• Communicates with parents as per school guidelines regularly, including presenting student progress reports and informing parents of requisite student discipline.
Với Mức Lương 10 - 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Westlink International School Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Westlink International School
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Tin tức liên quan
-
Marketing Challengers 2025: Đường đua cho Marketer trẻ chính thức khởi động
Đóng góp bởi: CEO Tony Vũ
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI