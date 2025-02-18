Tuyển Trợ giảng Westlink International School làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu

Tuyển Trợ giảng Westlink International School làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu

Westlink International School
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
Westlink International School

Trợ giảng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trợ giảng Tại Westlink International School

Mức lương
10 - 14 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Khu đô thị Tây Hồ Tây, Xuân Tảo, Từ Liêm, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ giảng Với Mức Lương 10 - 14 Triệu

Key Responsibilities
• Collaborates with classroom and specialist teachers to deliver individualized, pair, group, and whole-class instruction
• Works with the classroom teacher to monitor the class schedule
• Assists teachers with lesson preparation by getting materials ready and setting up equipment.
• Revises lesson materials with students individually or in small groups.
• Ensures the classroom environment is safe and clean.
• Oversees students during non-classroom times including in-between classes, during lunch, and on excursions.
• Collaborates with lead teachers to recognize issues students are facing and recommend solutions.
• Documents student progress and communicates with parents to keep them informed.
• Attend all training classes, parent conferences, and faculty meetings.
• Assesses and records student development, while identifying problem areas and areas which need attention and improvement.
• Provides a safe, positive learning environment for students.
• Communicates effectively and collegially with all stakeholders
• Communicates with parents as per school guidelines regularly, including presenting student progress reports and informing parents of requisite student discipline.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Westlink International School Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Westlink International School

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Westlink International School

Westlink International School

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tay Ho Tay New Urban Area, Xuan Tao Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-tro-giang-thu-nhap-10tr-14tr-thang-tai-ha-noi-job319790
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Tin tức liên quan

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm TAHK Foundation
Tuyển Trợ giảng TAHK Foundation làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TAHK Foundation
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Mặt Trời Phước Tiến
Tuyển Trợ giảng Công ty cổ phần Mặt Trời Phước Tiến làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Mặt Trời Phước Tiến
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 2.5 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PROTALK EDUCATION
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY TNHH PROTALK EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PROTALK EDUCATION
Hạn nộp: 13/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QG
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QG
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 2 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EDUZEST GLOBAL
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EDUZEST GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EDUZEST GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group)
Tuyển Trợ giảng Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group)
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm KinderWorld Education Group
Tuyển Trợ giảng KinderWorld Education Group làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
KinderWorld Education Group
Hạn nộp: 10/08/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Tư vấn và Giáo dục WISE
Tuyển Trợ giảng Công ty TNHH Tư vấn và Giáo dục WISE làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Tư vấn và Giáo dục WISE
Hạn nộp: 26/06/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRỰC TUYẾN ALADANH
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRỰC TUYẾN ALADANH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRỰC TUYẾN ALADANH
Hạn nộp: 15/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7.5 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MathExpress
Tuyển Trợ giảng Công ty TNHH MathExpress làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH MathExpress
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ THÔNG ĐỒ
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ THÔNG ĐỒ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ THÔNG ĐỒ
Hạn nộp: 26/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH QOV
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH QOV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH QOV
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thang Máy Và Nội Thất Srg
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Thang Máy Và Nội Thất Srg làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thang Máy Và Nội Thất Srg
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần thực phẩm Thiên Vương
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần thực phẩm Thiên Vương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần thực phẩm Thiên Vương
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XNK NỘI THẤT THÀNH CÔNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XNK NỘI THẤT THÀNH CÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XNK NỘI THẤT THÀNH CÔNG
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SALE PLUS
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SALE PLUS làm việc tại Phú Thọ thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SALE PLUS
Hạn nộp: 26/10/2025
Phú Thọ Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HANOTECH VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HANOTECH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HANOTECH VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm TAHK Foundation
Tuyển Trợ giảng TAHK Foundation làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TAHK Foundation
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Mặt Trời Phước Tiến
Tuyển Trợ giảng Công ty cổ phần Mặt Trời Phước Tiến làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Mặt Trời Phước Tiến
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 2.5 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PROTALK EDUCATION
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY TNHH PROTALK EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PROTALK EDUCATION
Hạn nộp: 13/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QG
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QG
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 2 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EDUZEST GLOBAL
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EDUZEST GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EDUZEST GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group)
Tuyển Trợ giảng Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group)
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm KinderWorld Education Group
Tuyển Trợ giảng KinderWorld Education Group làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
KinderWorld Education Group
Hạn nộp: 10/08/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Tư vấn và Giáo dục WISE
Tuyển Trợ giảng Công ty TNHH Tư vấn và Giáo dục WISE làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Tư vấn và Giáo dục WISE
Hạn nộp: 26/06/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRỰC TUYẾN ALADANH
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRỰC TUYẾN ALADANH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRỰC TUYẾN ALADANH
Hạn nộp: 15/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7.5 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MathExpress
Tuyển Trợ giảng Công ty TNHH MathExpress làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH MathExpress
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Trợ giảng Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group)
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EDUZEST GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EDUZEST GLOBAL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 5 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QG
2 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ giảng Công ty cổ phần Mặt Trời Phước Tiến làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Mặt Trời Phước Tiến
2.5 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm