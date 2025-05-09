Tuyển Trợ giảng Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 0 - 100000 Triệu

Tuyển Trợ giảng Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 0 - 100000 Triệu

Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/06/2025
Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group)

Trợ giảng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trợ giảng Tại Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group)

Mức lương
0 - 100000 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Bán thời gian
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
10 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 125 Hoàng Ngân, Cầu Giấy, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ giảng Với Mức Lương 0 - 100000 Triệu

Be helpful and respectful to the teachers and the students
Agree classroom roles with each teacher before each term begins.
Be ready in class 10 minutes before class time
Speak English as much as possible (avoid translating everything into Vietnamese) except as requested by teacher or in cases of emergency.
Monitor the students to make sure they follow the tasks given by the teachers. Encourage and assist students to complete the tasks individually and independently rather than doing it for them
Supervise students’ behavior so that every lesson is not interrupted. Be active in solving students’ minor problems.
Assist the teacher with setting up the classroom according to the teacher’s requirements. Supervise the class on test days, when the teacher is conducting speaking tests outside the room.
Establish good communication with the teachers. Communicate frequently about class issues. Share feedback on the lesson when appropriate.

Với Mức Lương 0 - 100000 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University graduated or current university students.
Able to work at 8am - 12am or 1.30 pm-5.30pm, Monday - Friday. Priority given to candidates who can work all day.
Good level of English and Vietnamese to communicate with foreign teachers.
Previous experience as a teacher or teaching assistant would be an advantage.
Ability to work in a way that promotes the safety and well-being of children/students.
Professionalism and responsibility.

Tại Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Mức lương: 50-100k giờ.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group)

Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 33 Lac Trung, Hai Ba Trung, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

