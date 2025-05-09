Tuyển Trợ giảng Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 0 - 100000 Triệu

Be helpful and respectful to the teachers and the students

Agree classroom roles with each teacher before each term begins.

Be ready in class 10 minutes before class time

Speak English as much as possible (avoid translating everything into Vietnamese) except as requested by teacher or in cases of emergency.

Monitor the students to make sure they follow the tasks given by the teachers. Encourage and assist students to complete the tasks individually and independently rather than doing it for them

Supervise students’ behavior so that every lesson is not interrupted. Be active in solving students’ minor problems.

Assist the teacher with setting up the classroom according to the teacher’s requirements. Supervise the class on test days, when the teacher is conducting speaking tests outside the room.

Establish good communication with the teachers. Communicate frequently about class issues. Share feedback on the lesson when appropriate.