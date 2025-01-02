Tuyển Trưởng nhóm Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng nhóm Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)
- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Mercury, 444 Hoàng Hoa Thám, Thụy Khuê, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng nhóm Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Marketing Strategy: Design and implement comprehensive marketing plans to promote our gaming and digital content services. Stay ahead of market trends, competitor activities and emerging technologies to adapt strategies proactively. Align marketing efforts with overall business objectives and goals.
- Campaign Development and Management: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, implement, and monitor marketing campaigns across various channels including social media, email, online advertising, and partnerships. Manage the marketing budget, ensuring efficient allocation of resources.
- Performance Analysis: Define and monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) for marketing campaigns and overall team performance. Utilize analytics tools to track and analyze the performance of marketing campaigns, providing insightful reports and recommendations for optimization to maximize user engagement and ROI. Create clear and concise performance reports, presenting findings, insights, and recommendations to stakeholders.
- Partnerships and Collaborations: Build strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders, including cross-functional teams and partners. Communicate effectively with senior management, providing updates on marketing initiatives and performance.
- Human Resource Management: manage workload, evaluate quality of team members
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)
