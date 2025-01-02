Tuyển Trưởng nhóm Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/02/2025
Trưởng nhóm Marketing

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Mercury, 444 Hoàng Hoa Thám, Thụy Khuê, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng nhóm Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Marketing Strategy: Design and implement comprehensive marketing plans to promote our gaming and digital content services. Stay ahead of market trends, competitor activities and emerging technologies to adapt strategies proactively. Align marketing efforts with overall business objectives and goals.
- Campaign Development and Management: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, implement, and monitor marketing campaigns across various channels including social media, email, online advertising, and partnerships. Manage the marketing budget, ensuring efficient allocation of resources.
- Performance Analysis: Define and monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) for marketing campaigns and overall team performance. Utilize analytics tools to track and analyze the performance of marketing campaigns, providing insightful reports and recommendations for optimization to maximize user engagement and ROI. Create clear and concise performance reports, presenting findings, insights, and recommendations to stakeholders.
- Partnerships and Collaborations: Build strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders, including cross-functional teams and partners. Communicate effectively with senior management, providing updates on marketing initiatives and performance.
- Human Resource Management: manage workload, evaluate quality of team members

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phu My Hung Tower, tầng 6, Số 8 đường Hoàng Văn Thái, khu phố 1, phường Tân Phú

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

