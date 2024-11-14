Tuyển Game Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SUN.STUDIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 19, Tòa nhà AP Tower, 518B Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 21, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Game Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop a Core Framework: Design and implement a framework that serves as the foundation for our game projects, enabling teams to accelerate game production.

Optimize Development Processes: Establish and refine processes to support effective collaboration across developers, artists, animators, and designers, ensuring smooth workflows and faster development cycles.

Performance Optimization: Focus on optimizing memory usage, RAM, and bundle size, ensuring high-performance standards across projects.

Integrate Third-Party Services: Integrate third-party libraries, SDKs, and APIs (e.g., Firebase, Ads, Analytics, Game Services...) in the most optimized way to reduce resource usage and ensure seamless performance.

Ensure Stability and Reliability: Implement practices and systems to maintain low ANR (Application Not Responding) and crash rates, ensuring a stable and reliable gaming experience for users.

Create Reusable Components: Develop scalable, reusable components, frameworks, and tools that support the overall development pipeline and enable fast prototyping and production.

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Partner with various teams to identify needs, implement solutions, and integrate new tools and systems that enhance productivity and quality.

Documentation and Best Practices: Document core systems, establish coding and architecture standards, and guide teams in adhering to best practices for efficient development.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience: 5+ years of experience with Unity, including significant experience in core systems, framework development, and third-party integration.

Technical Skills: Strong proficiency in C# and Unity, with a deep understanding of Unity’s architecture, asset management, memory management, garbage collection, and platform-specific constraints.

Optimization Expertise: Proven experience in profiling and optimizing Unity projects, including RAM, CPU, and GPU usage, to ensure high performance across multiple platforms.

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Demonstrated ability to work effectively with developers, artists, animators, and designers, fostering a collaborative and productive environment.

Process Optimization: Proven experience in establishing and optimizing processes that enhance collaboration, speed, and efficiency within multi-disciplinary teams.

Tooling and Pipeline Development: Experience with Unity’s custom editor tools, ScriptableObject, Addressable Assets, and asset management, along with a deep understanding of Unity’s pipeline.

Code Quality and Standards: Strong skills in writing maintainable, scalable, and modular code, with knowledge of SOLID principles, design patterns, and best practices in Unity.

Analytical and Problem-Solving Skills: Strong ability to troubleshoot and resolve complex technical issues, with a focus on stability (low ANR/crash rates) and performance.

Portfolio: A portfolio of completed Unity projects showcasing your work in core systems, performance optimization, or tool and framework development.

Native Vietnamese

Preferred Skills

Knowledge of multi-threading and asynchronous programming in Unity

Experience with shader programming and graphics optimization, including Unity's rendering pipeline and custom shader development

Advanced understanding of Unity’s new UI Toolkit or custom UI frameworks

Experience with backend integration or live-ops services

Prior experience with mobile platform optimization, especially for iOS and Android

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SUN.STUDIO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Work hour

- Our office hour is 9:00 - 18:30, Monday to Friday.

- We do not micromanage or count your work hours, but expect you to own your tasks, proactively communicate and be reachable during working time.

Insurance and bonus regime

- Fully participate in social insurance/health insurance/unemployment insurance according to labor law regulations.

- Comprehensive healthcare benefits with private PVI health insurance.

- Fixed 13th salary bonus.

- Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses, recognizing your contributions and impact.

- Monthly lunch allowance.

Work & Life Balance

- Generous Paid Time Off and Sick leave.

- Weekly / monthly / yearly with various events, including Competitions, Sports challenges, Parties, Happy hours, Team building, Hackathons and offline events.

- An environment of caring personally and professionally with respect.

Comfortable workplace

- We have everything you need to work comfortably. Our office has an entertainment area and offers complimentary snacks and drinks.

- You'll be equipped with a latest Laptop and Devices to support you to do the best work.

Professional development and training

- Continuous learning opportunities through internal workshops and training.

- Collection of paper books available at the office for paper book lovers!

Social responsibility project

- We continue to implement charity projects and support employees' ideas in sponsorship competitions.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SUN.STUDIO

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin