Tuyển AI Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FPT IS Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/02/2025
FPT IS Pro Company

AI Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại FPT IS Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: FPT Tower, Phạm Văn Bạch, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

akaBot is at the forefront of robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, driving innovation and efficiency for businesses around the globe. Our mission is to transform the way organizations operate, enhancing productivity and enabling smarter workflows. As a rapidly growing company, we are dedicated to creating cutting-edge technologies that empower our clients to achieve their full potential.
Responsible for improving AI models and features within the akaBot ecosystem
Maintained an end-to-end pipeline integrating AI models on cloud infrastructure (AWS EKS, AWS Lambda, etc.)
Participate in the development and integration of core AI into akaBot's products
Work with Product Owners/CTO/CEO to develop a strategy for integrating new features
Key activities:
Research AI/ML algorithms/models and other algorithms to solve the RPA problem, take part in the development process to bring the research result into current product
Experience in model optimization techniques such as model distilation, model prunning, TensorRT frameworkStrong klowledge of data structures, proficifient at algorithm is a strong plus
Familiar with model deployment techniques, Web services such as REST, WebRTCResearch and analyze AI/ML services from top of the world products to bring those techniques into akabot product
Build and integrate new AI/ML services to existing company product
Experience in deep learning/machine learning development
Experience in object detection/image classification/segmentation with CNN/RNN models
Experience in data/image processing techniquesHaving ability to bring the research results (model, pineline, ...), insight of AI product development

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Software Engineering, Computer Science, or related field
At least 3 years in field of AI, Machine Learning, Computer VisionExperience using frameworks (Pytorch, Tensorflow, MxNet, Caffe, etc.)
Experience with and multiple libraries (NumPy, OpenCV, Scikit, Pandas, etc.)
Experience with Python or other programming languages (MATLAB, Java, C#,..)
Experience in software development is a strong plus
Experience in MLOPs and model serving is a strong plus
Strong understanding in algorithm and data structureExcellent troubleshooting and communication skills
Basic English communication

Tại FPT IS Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary. Performance based award.
Salary: Very competitive.
“FPT care” health insurance provided by PJICO and is exclusive for FPT employees.
Have a chance to go Onsite short-term or long-term.
Young and dynamic working environment.
Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional trainings.
Opportunity to approach newest technology trends.
Exciting leisure: sport and art events (football club, family day...).
Company’s labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by. the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT IS Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT IS Pro Company

FPT IS Pro Company

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 22 toà nhà Keangnam Landmark 72, E6 Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

