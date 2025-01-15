Tuyển AI Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: FPT Tower, Phạm Văn Bạch, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

akaBot is at the forefront of robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, driving innovation and efficiency for businesses around the globe. Our mission is to transform the way organizations operate, enhancing productivity and enabling smarter workflows. As a rapidly growing company, we are dedicated to creating cutting-edge technologies that empower our clients to achieve their full potential.

Responsible for improving AI models and features within the akaBot ecosystem

Maintained an end-to-end pipeline integrating AI models on cloud infrastructure (AWS EKS, AWS Lambda, etc.)

Participate in the development and integration of core AI into akaBot's products

Work with Product Owners/CTO/CEO to develop a strategy for integrating new features

Key activities:

Research AI/ML algorithms/models and other algorithms to solve the RPA problem, take part in the development process to bring the research result into current product

Experience in model optimization techniques such as model distilation, model prunning, TensorRT frameworkStrong klowledge of data structures, proficifient at algorithm is a strong plus

Familiar with model deployment techniques, Web services such as REST, WebRTCResearch and analyze AI/ML services from top of the world products to bring those techniques into akabot product

Build and integrate new AI/ML services to existing company product

Experience in deep learning/machine learning development

Experience in object detection/image classification/segmentation with CNN/RNN models

Experience in data/image processing techniquesHaving ability to bring the research results (model, pineline, ...), insight of AI product development

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Software Engineering, Computer Science, or related field

At least 3 years in field of AI, Machine Learning, Computer VisionExperience using frameworks (Pytorch, Tensorflow, MxNet, Caffe, etc.)

Experience with and multiple libraries (NumPy, OpenCV, Scikit, Pandas, etc.)

Experience with Python or other programming languages (MATLAB, Java, C#,..)

Experience in software development is a strong plus

Experience in MLOPs and model serving is a strong plus

Strong understanding in algorithm and data structureExcellent troubleshooting and communication skills

Basic English communication

Tại FPT IS Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary. Performance based award.

Salary: Very competitive.

“FPT care” health insurance provided by PJICO and is exclusive for FPT employees.

Have a chance to go Onsite short-term or long-term.

Young and dynamic working environment.

Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional trainings.

Opportunity to approach newest technology trends.

Exciting leisure: sport and art events (football club, family day...).

Company’s labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by. the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT IS Pro Company

