Tuyển Brand Marketing Công Ty TNHH I.P. One (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 45 - 55 Triệu

A. Job objectives

• Align strategically and work collaboratively with Headquarter Marketing team in set up of brand marketing plan & strategy, NPD pipeline, brand communication strategy and ATL media plan.

• Lead local execution of brand activation, brand communication and on-ground activities to drive business growth as per agreed objectives.

• Driving the success of marketing initiatives to make brands stand out in a crowded market, foster customer loyalty.

B. Job descriptions

1. Marketing Strategy Development

• Plan a marketing strategy to match the target group, in accordance with the budget, to achieve the company's sales / profit goals.

• Leverage the understanding to identify key brand drivers and to develop brand strategy to profitably grow the brand.

• Design, develop and implement comprehensive annual marketing that ensures the development delivers best support to brand objectives.

2. Brand Activation and Brand Communication