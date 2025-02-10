Tuyển Brand Marketing Công Ty TNHH I.P. One (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 45 - 55 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Brand Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH I.P. One (Việt Nam)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 6, Tòa nhà Sky Gate, Số 36
- 38 Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, Phường 15, Quận Phú Nhuận, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Brand Marketing Với Mức Lương 45 - 55 Triệu
A. Job objectives
• Align strategically and work collaboratively with Headquarter Marketing team in set up of brand marketing plan & strategy, NPD pipeline, brand communication strategy and ATL media plan.
• Lead local execution of brand activation, brand communication and on-ground activities to drive business growth as per agreed objectives.
• Driving the success of marketing initiatives to make brands stand out in a crowded market, foster customer loyalty.
B. Job descriptions
1. Marketing Strategy Development
• Plan a marketing strategy to match the target group, in accordance with the budget, to achieve the company's sales / profit goals.
• Leverage the understanding to identify key brand drivers and to develop brand strategy to profitably grow the brand.
• Design, develop and implement comprehensive annual marketing that ensures the development delivers best support to brand objectives.
2. Brand Activation and Brand Communication
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
