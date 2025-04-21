Tuyển Brand Marketing B.y.f.a.s Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Brand Marketing Tại B.y.f.a.s Co.,ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: Store #8, Khách sạn New World, Phạm Hồng Thái, Bến Thành, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Brand Marketing Với Mức Lương 500 - 1 USD
Job Description:
Manage PR activities:
- Build and manage the brand communication plan across media channels, press, and social networks.
- Brand Representative working with business partners and Agencies
- Maintain relationships with media partners, KOLs, and influencers to enhance brand recognition.
- Handle media crises (if any) and ensure the brand\'s image remains positive on communication channels.
Manage Marketing Campaigns:
- Coordinate with the Digital Marketing Manager to brainstorm, plan, and implement marketing campaigns to promote the brand and products.
- Monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of marketing campaigns to ensure KPIs are met.
Manage Sub-brand Brand Identity:
- Ensure consistency in implementing the sub-brand’s visual identity across all media channels and at points of sale.
- Assess and oversee the use of brand identity on products, packaging, and advertising materials.
Event Management:
- Plan, organize, and coordinate media events, product launches, and other brand events to enhance brand value.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại B.y.f.a.s Co.,ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại B.y.f.a.s Co.,ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
