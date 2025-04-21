Tuyển Brand Marketing B.y.f.a.s Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1 USD

Job Description:

Manage PR activities:

- Build and manage the brand communication plan across media channels, press, and social networks.

- Brand Representative working with business partners and Agencies

- Maintain relationships with media partners, KOLs, and influencers to enhance brand recognition.

- Handle media crises (if any) and ensure the brand\'s image remains positive on communication channels.

Manage Marketing Campaigns:

- Coordinate with the Digital Marketing Manager to brainstorm, plan, and implement marketing campaigns to promote the brand and products.

- Monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of marketing campaigns to ensure KPIs are met.

Manage Sub-brand Brand Identity:

- Ensure consistency in implementing the sub-brand’s visual identity across all media channels and at points of sale.

- Assess and oversee the use of brand identity on products, packaging, and advertising materials.

Event Management:

- Plan, organize, and coordinate media events, product launches, and other brand events to enhance brand value.