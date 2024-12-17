Tuyển Buồng phòng Công ty TNHH Phát triển Nam Hội An làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• To assist the Outlet Manager in ensuring that the outlet is managed efficiently according to the established concept statement, providing courteous, professional, efficient and flexible service at all times.

Customer Service

• Ensures the delivery of brand promise and provides exceptional guest service at all times.

• Provides excellent service to internal customers in other departments as appropriate.

• Handles all guest and internal customer complaints and inquiries in a courteous and efficient manner, following through to make sure problems are resolved satisfactorily.

• Maintains positive guest and colleague interactions with good working relationships.

• Establishes a rapport with guests maintaining good customer relationships.

• Ensures Food and Beverage Division meets the Hotel's targets in the areas of Guest Satisfaction Survey and Customer Audits

Financial

• Ensures that all hotel, company and local rules, policies and regulations relating to financial record keeping, money handling and licensing are adhered to, including the timely and accurate reporting of financial information.

• Ensures new technology and equipment are embraced, improving productivity whilst taking work out of the system.

Operational

• Ensures that minimum brand standards have been implemented.

• Ensures that all Food and Beverage Essentials are implemented.

• Responds to the results of the Consumer Audit and ensures that the relevant changes are implemented.

• Works closely with other Managers in a supportive and flexible manner, focusing on the overall success of the hotel and the satisfaction of hotel guests.

• Ensures that Outlet employees work in a supportive and flexible manner with other departments, in a spirit of "We work through Teams".

• Assists to ensure that all outlet store areas are neat and organized, including the proper storage of props, and equipment.

Personnel

• Oversees the punctuality and appearance of all F&B employees, making sure that they wear the correct uniform and maintain a high standard of personal appearance and hygiene, according to the hotel and department's grooming standards.

• Maximizes the effectiveness of employees by developing each of their skills and abilities through the appropriate training, coaching, and/or mentoring.

• Encourages employees to be creative and innovative, challenging and recognizing them for their contribution to the success of the operation.

• Supports the implementation of The People Brand, demonstrating and reinforcing the company's Values and Culture Characteristics.

• Ensures that all employees have a complete understanding of and adhere to employee rules and regulations.

• Ensures that employees follow all hotel, company and local rules, policies and regulations relating to fire and hazard safety, and security.

• To feedback the results of the Employee Engagement Survey and ensure that the relevant changes are implemented.