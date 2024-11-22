Tuyển Product Management CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Product Management CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K

Product Management

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Management Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Management Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Analyze and gather requirements from stakeholders.
Create and maintain requirements documentation, including functional and non-functional specifications.
Participate in product development and work closely with the development team.
Ensure that the solutions developed meet business needs and quality standards.
Lead meetings with stakeholders to present and discuss requirements and solutions.
Assist in testing and validating solutions prior to implementation.
Evaluate and improve workflows to improve efficiency.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Priority given to graduates of IT or banking and finance
Minimum 2 years of experience as Business Analyst
Have experience making Figma.
Good analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication and presentation skills.
Ability to work independently and in a team.
Proficiency in analytical tools and software (such as JIRA, Confluence, MS Excel)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary, suitable for working capacity
Review performance twice a year ( In working process, Candidate can be reviewed continuously before the term if the job is successfully completed)
Working hours: HN: 8:30- 17:30, 5 days/ week.
Enjoying good remuneration of company when becoming an employee: social insurance, PTI insurance , annual company trip,...
13th salary, End Year bonus,...
Recognition and rewards based on your performance
High promotion opportunity
Good career path development
Creative, modern and open working place
Continuous and professional training to fully develop your potential

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K

CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 362/19 Ung Văn Khiêm, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

