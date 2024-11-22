Tuyển Product Management CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Management Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Analyze and gather requirements from stakeholders.

Create and maintain requirements documentation, including functional and non-functional specifications.

Participate in product development and work closely with the development team.

Ensure that the solutions developed meet business needs and quality standards.

Lead meetings with stakeholders to present and discuss requirements and solutions.

Assist in testing and validating solutions prior to implementation.

Evaluate and improve workflows to improve efficiency.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Priority given to graduates of IT or banking and finance

Minimum 2 years of experience as Business Analyst

Have experience making Figma.

Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Ability to work independently and in a team.

Proficiency in analytical tools and software (such as JIRA, Confluence, MS Excel)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary, suitable for working capacity

Review performance twice a year ( In working process, Candidate can be reviewed continuously before the term if the job is successfully completed)

Working hours: HN: 8:30- 17:30, 5 days/ week.

Enjoying good remuneration of company when becoming an employee: social insurance, PTI insurance , annual company trip,...

13th salary, End Year bonus,...

Recognition and rewards based on your performance

High promotion opportunity

Good career path development

Creative, modern and open working place

Continuous and professional training to fully develop your potential

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K

