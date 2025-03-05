Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

ABOUT THE JOB:
Perform thorough analysis of business and user requirements to create detailed documentation for the implementation or enhancement of systems and application projects within designated business units.
Convert business needs into technical specifications that the development team can use to implement systems and applications.
Work closely with the development and systems administration teams, as well as third-party stakeholders, to design, validate, and manage the implementation of solutions that meet the specified requirements.
Keep the documentation updated throughout the requirements gathering, analysis, and system/application design phases.
Collaborate with business users and the development/systems administration team to develop and execute application test scripts, scenarios, and test plans to ensure the initial business requirements are met.
Utilize the knowledge gained during requirement analysis and systems/applications implementation to design, plan, and conduct user training sessions.
Perform additional tasks as assigned by the Team Leader.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

ABOUT YOU:
Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Information Systems, or related technical fields, or equivalent practical experience in IT software.
From 3 years of experience in IT business analysis.
3 years of experience
Experience in finance, banking, or insurance domain projects is an added advantage.
finance, banking, or insurance domain
Experience with databases is a plus.
databases
Strong command of English with good communication, problem-solving, stakeholder management, and presentation skills.
Experience integrating various technological platforms, including web and mobile applications.
Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies.
Ability to effectively coordinate between Project Managers, clients, and the development team to ensure the delivery of high-quality product functions.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits
13th-month salary
14+ annual leaves per year
Premium healthcare insurance, starting from your probation period
Project reviews and yearly performance appraisals
Annual company trips
Teambuilding activities: Team lunch/dinner, events, and celebrations, sports clubs (football, yoga, badminton, etc.)
International team with flexible working time + hybrid working
Tailor-made career path
Technical workshops and training courses
Mobility: Opportunities to be on-site abroad in our offices in over 60+ countries

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 15, tòa nhà Viettel, 285 Cách Mạng Tháng 8, Phường 12, Quận 10, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

