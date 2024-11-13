Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Develop and implement a comprehensive business development strategy to achieve sales targets and expand the client base.

Identify and pursue new business opportunities through research, networking, and outreach.

Build and maintain strong relationships with clients, understanding their needs, and providing tailored solutions.

Collaborate with internal teams to ensure seamless delivery of products and services to clients.

Prepare and present proposals, negotiations, and close deals.

Monitor market trends and competitors to identify new opportunities and challenges.

Represent ZTO Labs at industry events, conferences, and meetings to promote our services and generate leads.

Provide regular reports on business development activities, progress, and results to senior management.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field.

4++ years of experience in business development, sales, or a related role (IT industry).

Proven track record of achieving sales targets and driving business growth.

Excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation skills.

Strong analytical and strategic thinking abilities.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.

Fluent in English, experienced in presentation & negotiation with global clients.

Extra bonus for:

MBA is a plus.

Familiarity with software development processes and technologies.

Passion for technology and innovation.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits package: There is no upper limit on how much you can earn. It’s all based on your performance and contributions.

Hybrid working model: Enjoy the flexibility to work remotely for 2 days per week while fostering a collaborative environment to achieve outstanding results.

21+ paid leave days per year: National holidays, sick leave, paid leave, and an additional “ZTO Day” for each month without a national holiday.

Amazing team: Opportunity to work in a dynamic and innovative environment with a team of talented professionals.

Best working environment: A typical Silicon Valley-style working environment with a focus on collaboration, creativity, and excellence.

Gadgets for work: MacBook, external displays. Everything you need for your job is fully provided.

Training and personal development: Tuition and textbook reimbursement for approved work-related courses; free video training programs from Udacity, Udemy, and The Great Courses Plus; company library with the newest technology and business books.

Flexible working hours: Enjoy flexibility without strict timekeeping; our core working hours are from 10 AM to 5:30 PM (Monday to Friday).

Free daily lunches and dinners: Enjoy fresh meals of your choice delivered straight to the office.

Others: Office happy hours, participating in self-organized clubs like sports, games, algorithms, piano, etc.

