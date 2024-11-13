Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/12/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS

Kinh doanh phần mềm

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: HCMC Building, số 249A Thuỵ Khuê, Tây Hồ, Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and implement a comprehensive business development strategy to achieve sales targets and expand the client base.
Identify and pursue new business opportunities through research, networking, and outreach.
Build and maintain strong relationships with clients, understanding their needs, and providing tailored solutions.
Collaborate with internal teams to ensure seamless delivery of products and services to clients.
Prepare and present proposals, negotiations, and close deals.
Monitor market trends and competitors to identify new opportunities and challenges.
Represent ZTO Labs at industry events, conferences, and meetings to promote our services and generate leads.
Provide regular reports on business development activities, progress, and results to senior management.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field.
4++ years of experience in business development, sales, or a related role (IT industry).
Proven track record of achieving sales targets and driving business growth.
Excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation skills.
Strong analytical and strategic thinking abilities.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.
Fluent in English, experienced in presentation & negotiation with global clients.
Extra bonus for:
MBA is a plus.
Familiarity with software development processes and technologies.
Passion for technology and innovation.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits package: There is no upper limit on how much you can earn. It’s all based on your performance and contributions.
Competitive salary and benefits package:
no upper limit
Hybrid working model: Enjoy the flexibility to work remotely for 2 days per week while fostering a collaborative environment to achieve outstanding results.
Hybrid working model:
21+ paid leave days per year: National holidays, sick leave, paid leave, and an additional “ZTO Day” for each month without a national holiday.
21+ paid leave days per year:
Amazing team: Opportunity to work in a dynamic and innovative environment with a team of talented professionals.
Amazing team:
Best working environment: A typical Silicon Valley-style working environment with a focus on collaboration, creativity, and excellence.
Best working environment:
Gadgets for work: MacBook, external displays. Everything you need for your job is fully provided.
Gadgets for work:
Training and personal development: Tuition and textbook reimbursement for approved work-related courses; free video training programs from Udacity, Udemy, and The Great Courses Plus; company library with the newest technology and business books.
Training and personal development:
Flexible working hours: Enjoy flexibility without strict timekeeping; our core working hours are from 10 AM to 5:30 PM (Monday to Friday).
Flexible working hours:
Free daily lunches and dinners: Enjoy fresh meals of your choice delivered straight to the office.
Free daily lunches and dinners:
Others: Office happy hours, participating in self-organized clubs like sports, games, algorithms, piano, etc.
Others:

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Toà nhà HCMCC, số 249A Thuỵ Khuê, Phường Thuỵ Khuê, Quận Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-business-development-manager-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job247983
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ADS AGENCY Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty TNHH ADS AGENCY Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH ADS AGENCY Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 6 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 28 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 28 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAVISTA
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAVISTA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAVISTA
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN
Hạn nộp: 25/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN
Hạn nộp: 07/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 07/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOLASHI
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH SOLASHI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SOLASHI
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ADS AGENCY Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty TNHH ADS AGENCY Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH ADS AGENCY Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 6 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 28 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 28 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAVISTA
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAVISTA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAVISTA
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN
Hạn nộp: 25/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN
Hạn nộp: 07/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 07/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOLASHI
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH SOLASHI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SOLASHI
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TÀI NGUYÊN TRI THỨC VIỆT NĂNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TÀI NGUYÊN TRI THỨC VIỆT NĂNG
Trên 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH SOLASHI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SOLASHI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm