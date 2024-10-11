Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE
- Hà Nội: 56 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Với Mức Lương 10 - 16 Triệu
Conduct market research to identify target customer segments.
Generate new leads by identifying and connecting with prospective customers.
Conduct online or onsite product demos for prospective customers.
Exceed monthly and quarterly sales targets.
Work with support teams to assist with customer onboarding.
Identify and manage channel partners and referrals to accelerate sales.
Engage with existing customers for contract renewals.
Regular update of CRM system
Conduct market research to identify target customer segments.
Generate new leads by identifying and connecting with prospective customers.
Conduct online or onsite product demos for prospective customers.
Exceed monthly and quarterly sales targets.
Work with support teams to assist with customer onboarding.
Identify and manage channel partners and referrals to accelerate sales.
Engage with existing customers for contract renewals.
Regular update of CRM system
Với Mức Lương 10 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 6 months experience in Sales B2B
Education: Bachelor’s degree
Excellent fluency in English communication
Self-independence in terms of prioritizing, time management and organizational skills
Are willing to learn quickly and flexible in adapting to feedback
Impeccable attention to detail and high internal standard of work
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th month salary bonus
Review work performance and raise salaries 2 times a year
Training opportunities, overseas and domestic business trip
Company trip, teambuilding activities (2 times a year)
Social and Health insurance under Vietnamese Labor Law, annual health check
Young & dynamic working environment
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI