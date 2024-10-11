Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 16 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 56 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Với Mức Lương 10 - 16 Triệu

Conduct market research to identify target customer segments. Generate new leads by identifying and connecting with prospective customers. Conduct online or onsite product demos for prospective customers. Exceed monthly and quarterly sales targets. Work with support teams to assist with customer onboarding. Identify and manage channel partners and referrals to accelerate sales. Engage with existing customers for contract renewals. Regular update of CRM system

Với Mức Lương 10 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 6 months experience in Sales B2B Education: Bachelor’s degree Excellent fluency in English communication Self-independence in terms of prioritizing, time management and organizational skills Are willing to learn quickly and flexible in adapting to feedback Impeccable attention to detail and high internal standard of work

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th month salary bonus Review work performance and raise salaries 2 times a year Training opportunities, overseas and domestic business trip Company trip, teambuilding activities (2 times a year) Social and Health insurance under Vietnamese Labor Law, annual health check Young & dynamic working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE

