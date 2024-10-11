Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu

Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/11/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE

Kinh doanh/Bán hàng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE

Mức lương
10 - 16 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 56 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Với Mức Lương 10 - 16 Triệu

Conduct market research to identify target customer segments. Generate new leads by identifying and connecting with prospective customers. Conduct online or onsite product demos for prospective customers. Exceed monthly and quarterly sales targets. Work with support teams to assist with customer onboarding. Identify and manage channel partners and referrals to accelerate sales. Engage with existing customers for contract renewals. Regular update of CRM system
Conduct market research to identify target customer segments.
Generate new leads by identifying and connecting with prospective customers.
Conduct online or onsite product demos for prospective customers.
Exceed monthly and quarterly sales targets.
Work with support teams to assist with customer onboarding.
Identify and manage channel partners and referrals to accelerate sales.
Engage with existing customers for contract renewals.
Regular update of CRM system

Với Mức Lương 10 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 6 months experience in Sales B2B Education: Bachelor’s degree Excellent fluency in English communication Self-independence in terms of prioritizing, time management and organizational skills Are willing to learn quickly and flexible in adapting to feedback Impeccable attention to detail and high internal standard of work
At least 6 months experience in Sales B2B
Education: Bachelor’s degree
Excellent fluency in English communication
Self-independence in terms of prioritizing, time management and organizational skills
Are willing to learn quickly and flexible in adapting to feedback
Impeccable attention to detail and high internal standard of work

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th month salary bonus Review work performance and raise salaries 2 times a year Training opportunities, overseas and domestic business trip Company trip, teambuilding activities (2 times a year) Social and Health insurance under Vietnamese Labor Law, annual health check Young & dynamic working environment
13th month salary bonus
Review work performance and raise salaries 2 times a year
Training opportunities, overseas and domestic business trip
Company trip, teambuilding activities (2 times a year)
Social and Health insurance under Vietnamese Labor Law, annual health check
Young & dynamic working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa Lilama10, số 56 Tố Hữu, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-business-development-thu-nhap-10-16-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job211589
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MAEDA KOSEN VIỆT NAM - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế CÔNG TY TNHH MAEDA KOSEN VIỆT NAM - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MAEDA KOSEN VIỆT NAM - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhà Khung Thép Và Thiết Bị Công Nghiệp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhà Khung Thép Và Thiết Bị Công Nghiệp
Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhà Khung Thép Và Thiết Bị Công Nghiệp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhà Khung Thép Và Thiết Bị Công Nghiệp
Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 22 Triệu MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BIOMICS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BIOMICS VIỆT NAM
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY TNHH CAO DƯỢC làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CAO DƯỢC
6 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC SK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC SK VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trực page CÔNG TY TNHH MERA GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MERA GROUP
12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN HƯNG YÊN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN HƯNG YÊN
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Tập đoàn Tân Á Đại Thành làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu Tập đoàn Tân Á Đại Thành
9 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
3 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MIA RETAIL làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MIA RETAIL
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ IN ẤN BAO BÌ ĐỨC AN PHÁT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ IN ẤN BAO BÌ ĐỨC AN PHÁT
7 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công Ty Cổ Phần Tasco Auto làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Tasco Auto
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH NGỌC KHANH HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NGỌC KHANH HÀ NỘI
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần Kaopiz Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Kaopiz Software
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH JOYHUB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 5 - 7 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH JOYHUB VIỆT NAM
5 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER
2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTELLIFE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTELLIFE
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ERICAPE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 5 - 6 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ERICAPE
5 - 6 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN XÂY LẮP AN KHÁNH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN XÂY LẮP AN KHÁNH
12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại và du lịch quốc tế Hòa Bình làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại và du lịch quốc tế Hòa Bình
2.4 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Nhân sự Công Ty Bất Động Sản Nhất Long làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu Công Ty Bất Động Sản Nhất Long
3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thợ mộc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NỘI THẤT QUỐC TẾ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NỘI THẤT QUỐC TẾ VIỆT ĐỨC
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công ty TNHH thương mại K&K Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH thương mại K&K Toàn Cầu
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên lái xe Công ty cổ phần Hợp Nhất Quốc tế Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Hợp Nhất Quốc tế Pro Company
9 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty TNHH đầu tư công nghệ Future Media làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH đầu tư công nghệ Future Media
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN NOBLE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN NOBLE
800 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Sinh Học Konishi Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 550 - 700 USD Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Sinh Học Konishi Việt Nam
550 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ NHỰA ĐÔNG Á làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ NHỰA ĐÔNG Á
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ THÀNH THẮNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ THÀNH THẮNG
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm