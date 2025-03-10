Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VUA NỆM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 800 USD

I. POSITION SUMMARY:

We’re seeking a Junior Business Intelligence Analyst to support data-driven decision-making across departments. This role is ideal for individuals with strong analytical skills, a service mindset, and the ability to use tools like Power BI and SQL effectively.

This position offers an open opportunity to work with a variety of sophisticated tools such as BigQuery, PowerBI, ArcGIS, Marketing Cloud, ERP, and CRM systems. Furthermore, you\'ll delve into complex datasets including customer profiles, digital footprints, transactions, inventory, and financial data to deliver essential insights for informed decision-making. Moreover, this role offers the opportunity to leverage data to solve challenges that drive growth opportunities for the company.

II. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Build and Maintain BI Reporting System:

- Create and update dashboards and BI reports for teams like sales, marketing,

and operations.

- Ensure reports are accurate, user-friendly, and meet business needs.

2. Data Analysis:

- Analyze datasets to identify trends and insights.

- Present findings to management to guide decision-making.

3. Support Strategic Planning and Decision Making: