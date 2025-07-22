Tuyển Business Intelligence FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại FPT Software
- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà FPT Cầu Giấy, phố Duy Tân, phường Cầu Giấy, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Đến 2,500 USD
ABOUT FPT SOFTWARE
FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Group, is a leading global IT service provider headquartered in Vietnam. With 33,000+ employees in 88 offices across 30 countries, we serve 1,100+ clients, including 96 Fortune 500 companies.
We believe diversity fuels innovation and strive to create an inclusive workplace where talents of all backgrounds thrive. We welcome expatriates and international professionals to bring fresh perspectives and help shape the future of technology.
RESPONSIBILITIES
• Participate in projects developing and maintenance firmware for printing machines with Japanese customers.
• Opportunities to go onsite Japan long or short term (3 months).
• Work with project members, responsible for the design/code review, development, and implementation of software applications with team size 10-20 members.
• Implement task lists, estimate deliver assignments as functional specifications, quality standards and project schedules.
• Consistently delivers high-quality services and meet customer requirements.
Với Mức Lương Đến 2,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI