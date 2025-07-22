Tuyển Business Intelligence FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,500 USD

ABOUT FPT SOFTWARE

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Group, is a leading global IT service provider headquartered in Vietnam. With 33,000+ employees in 88 offices across 30 countries, we serve 1,100+ clients, including 96 Fortune 500 companies.

We believe diversity fuels innovation and strive to create an inclusive workplace where talents of all backgrounds thrive. We welcome expatriates and international professionals to bring fresh perspectives and help shape the future of technology.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Participate in projects developing and maintenance firmware for printing machines with Japanese customers.

• Opportunities to go onsite Japan long or short term (3 months).

• Work with project members, responsible for the design/code review, development, and implementation of software applications with team size 10-20 members.

• Implement task lists, estimate deliver assignments as functional specifications, quality standards and project schedules.

• Consistently delivers high-quality services and meet customer requirements.