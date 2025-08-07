Tuyển Business Intelligence Diana Unicharm JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

As an Business Intelligence Executive (E-commerce), you will play a critical role in supporting the e-commerce business through data analysis, dashboard development, and reporting. You will work closely with various business units to understand data needs, monitor performance, and generate insights that guide business decisions. Your contributions will help drive operational efficiency, optimize marketing and sales performance, and support the broader business strategy.

Business Intelligence Executive (E-commerce)

Key Responsibilities:

Data Collection & Analysis:

• Collect, clean, and preprocess data from multiple sources to ensure data accuracy and readiness for analysis for E-Commerce business (both B2C and C2C business)

• Perform data analysis to uncover patterns, trends, and business insights using statistical techniques.

• Support A/B testing, campaign tracking, and performance evaluation across e-commerce functions.

• Monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) and assist in defining new metrics based on evolving business needs.

Reporting & Dashboard Creation

• Develop and maintain dashboards and reports using BI tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI, Looker).

• Customize reports for specific teams (e.g., CM, EC Local, EC Regional, Sales Planning) to support their decision-making needs.