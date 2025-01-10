Tuyển Business Intelligence UL VS (Vietnam) Co Ltd làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD

Engineering Part

- Determines project scope, develops a preliminary plan of investigation, and determines project specifications such as cost, time, and sample requirements by analyzing client input, available supplemental data, and product construction. Projects may include travel to conduct or witness tests at client sites.

- Initiates communication with clients to promote and explain the benefits of new and existing services. Follows up on contacts from clients. Communicates with clients to discuss technical issues, explain UL procedures and requirements, convey project cost, and negotiate completion date and sample requirements. Acts to address client concerns and to resolve client issues. Provides technical assistance to clients in reference to product inspection and follow-up services.

- Establishes appropriate test programs by reviewing files and manufacturer's information, examining samples, and applying UL requirements. Is familiar with applicable standards, company manuals and appropriate technical literature. Examines samples for compliance with UL requirements and notifies client of any areas in which the product is not in compliance or of any changes in project scope or specifications.

- Coordinates laboratory activities by preparing data sheets and instructions to technicians, scheduling and reviewing work of laboratory technicians and engineering support staff, and establishing completion dates. Coordinates administrative aspects of project management. Serves as Project Handler of record and may sign as Reviewer of record as assigned.