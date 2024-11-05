Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/12/2024
Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA)

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Tòa nhà FPT, Lô L29B

- 31B

- 33B, Đường Tân Thuận, KCX Tân Thuận, Quận 7, Tp.HCM., Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design test plans, test cases/test procedures.
Design, build, test, and deploy effective test automation solutions.
Understand customer requirements.
Perform functional tests at all levels of testing of new website features based on test cases/test procedures.
Write SQL queries, and scripts to facilitate the testing process.
Ability to test API using Postman
Participate in the development process to ensure that quality is built into the product.
Responsible for reporting, and tracking software issues.
Assist in creating various software/system documentation such as Functional Specification, Development Guide, and User Guide

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science/IT.
Bachelor's Degree in non-Computer Sciences/IT can be considered if earning good knowledge/hands-on experience in software testing.
Experiences in quality control and software development process.
Ability to work independently, in a team.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive income package (13 months salary, vacation...)
Work in a dynamic, professional environment with many advancement opportunities.
Provide full equipment to serve the job.
Diverse and rich corporate culture; gratitude activities, taking care of the spiritual life of employees and people, Teambuilding, Cultural Festivals, Clubs...
Fully participate in the regimes according to the current Labor Law (social insurance, Medicare, unemployment insurance, vacation days); Periodic health check-ups, annual summer vacation; FPT Care specialized health insurance package.
Participate in regular training and professional improvement courses.
Win preferential packages when using FPT Play services.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

