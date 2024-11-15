Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN WIN ADS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Create and manage the adaptive delivery plan for multiple Vietnam Engineering teams. Ensure it is integrated to the wider tribe end-to-end release plan.

Manage risks, issues, dependencies, and continuous improvements plans for the Vietnam Engineering teams.

Provide status reports regarding milestones, deliverables, dependencies, risks and issues, communicating across leadership.

Coach teams towards being self-organised for Agile / Scrum ceremonies. But be prepared to facilitate when required.

Accountable for the quality of Agile / Scrum ceremonies

Manage the team capacity and negotiate priorities, timelines with Product Owners and other business stakeholders.

Ensure the release of features to production comply to company risk frameworks and educate the Vietnam engineering team in the use of the risk tools and framework.

Ability to create and maintain relationships with wide range of stakeholders in overseas (e.g. Product Manager, Delivery Owner)

Communicate effectively across all levels of the organisation.

Support the Vietnam engineering teams in their communication to onshore teams and stakeholders.

Conduct product quality inspections to ensure compliance with quality standards and technical requirements.

Identify and document product quality issues and propose corrective actions.

Perform quality control and quality assurance procedures according to project requirements.

Support product quality management and improve production processes.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1+ years of Agile Project Management/Scrum Master experience

3+ years in Software Development environment

Excellent experience in SDLC methodologies – Scrum, Kanban, etc.

Proven ability to manage and deliver complex technology projects involve multiple engineering teams both onshore and offshore

Technically competent with various software programs like Microsoft Office, Excel, Powerpoint, Visio & Sharepoint, JIRA, Confluence

Experience with IT Service Management (e.g. Release Management) and experience with using Service Now or similar.

Experience in quality control/quality assurance or product quality management, preferably in a digital agency or similar field.

Know the programming algorithm structure

Knowledgeable source codes: Laravel, WordPress...

Knowledgeable with code: PHP, javascript, html/css, MySQL...

Knowledge of trending web/app design (UX/UI), interactive, animation …

Strong understanding of quality control processes and industry standards.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN WIN ADS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

attractive salary: we pay a salary that matches your capacity, 13th month salary and bonus according to project

insurance in accordance with the labor law;

flat organization structure: you get to work in an open climate, close to decision-makers and with the possibility of making a difference

unlimited potential for your career growth because we are small and fast-growing;

free snacks, tea, and coffee for a tea break on a regular basis.

member birthday party, weekly connecting activities, etc.

Thời gian làm việc

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN WIN ADS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin