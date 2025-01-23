Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng GFT GROUP LIMITED làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 25 - 31 Triệu

Directly report to: Internal Audit Manager

Department: Internal Audit

Work location: Vietnam Station

* Purpose and Scope:

• The IT Auditor will support Internal Audit Manager in evaluating the adequacy of IT controls, data security, and systems reliability.

* Main responsibilities (KPA):

1. Stakeholder Engagement:

• Support Internal Audit Manager in communication with all the departments.

2. Audit Planning:

• Support Internal Audit Manager in IT audit planning for all the factories in VN, China, and Indonesia.

3. Audit Engagement:

• Support Internal Audit Manager in conducting audit engagements and following up the business functions.

4. Compliance and Risk Management:

• Ensure compliance with regulations and internal policies.