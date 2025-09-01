Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẤT XANH MIỀN NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẤT XANH MIỀN NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 01/09/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/10/2025
Chuyên viên tuyển dụng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẤT XANH MIỀN NAM

Mức lương
30 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Với Mức Lương 30 - 35 Triệu

Với Mức Lương 30 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field
- Minimum of 5 years in recruitment, specializing in IT recruitment
- Strong understanding of software development roles and technologies (e.g., Ruby on Rails, Golang, Swift, Kotlin, QA/QC, Bridging Engineer roles) to evaluate candidates effectively
- Proficiency in sourcing strategies (LinkedIn Recruiter, Boolean search, niche platforms)
- Familiarity with Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) or equivalent recruitment tools
- Have knowledge of Web application security
- Good at English (Upper-Intermediate)

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẤT XANH MIỀN NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● Competitive salary package, including full insurance coverage. Annual performance review: twice/ year
● 13th-month salary Bonus
● 18 days of leave: 12 days of annual leave, 6 days of New Year Leave
● Premium Healthcare Insurance Package starting from day one
● Annual Health Check-up
● Excellent career development opportunities, with exposure to and experience in the latest technologies
● Patents and Inventions bonus
● Company trip, Year-End Party, Gifts for Tet/ Holidays

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẤT XANH MIỀN NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 27 Đinh Bộ Lĩnh, Phường 24, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

