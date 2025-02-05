Tuyển Chuyên viên xử lý nợ Grandview Consulting Limited Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 700 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên xử lý nợ Tại Grandview Consulting Limited Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: 87A Hàm Nghi, Nguyễn Thái Bình, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên xử lý nợ Với Mức Lương 400 - 700 USD
● Gather required information and documents from clients in person, over the phone, mailed in.
● Accurately enters and maintains electronic documentation through computerized record keeping, along with manual documentation as required for operational efficiency.
● Prepare and review filing applications completeness such as filling forms, preparing filing packages,….
● Prepare and maintain files and records ensuring all required documents are included.
● Assist clients in understanding on how to prepare and complete visa/immigration application
● Work with Attorneys regarding changes or status of individual client cases when necessary.
● Provide clerical support as required (filing, copying, etc...)
● Establish and maintain professional relationships with clients, attorneys, colleagues, and management.
● Other tasks assigned by Manager and Director.
● Maintain confidentiality of information processed.
Với Mức Lương 400 - 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
● On-the-job training.
● Excellent written and verbal communication skills (English and Vietnamese), proven problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Tại Grandview Consulting Limited Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Grandview Consulting Limited Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI