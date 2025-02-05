Tuyển Chuyên viên xử lý nợ Grandview Consulting Limited Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 700 USD

● Gather required information and documents from clients in person, over the phone, mailed in.

● Accurately enters and maintains electronic documentation through computerized record keeping, along with manual documentation as required for operational efficiency.

● Prepare and review filing applications completeness such as filling forms, preparing filing packages,….

● Prepare and maintain files and records ensuring all required documents are included.

● Assist clients in understanding on how to prepare and complete visa/immigration application

● Work with Attorneys regarding changes or status of individual client cases when necessary.

● Provide clerical support as required (filing, copying, etc...)

● Establish and maintain professional relationships with clients, attorneys, colleagues, and management.

● Other tasks assigned by Manager and Director.

● Maintain confidentiality of information processed.