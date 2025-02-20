Tuyển Cloud Engineer Goldwind làm việc tại Quảng Trị thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Goldwind
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/03/2025
Goldwind

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Goldwind

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quảng Trị: Quảng Trị, Vietnam, Thị xã Quảng Trị

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities:
• Installation of Wind Turbine Units: Responsible for installing wind turbine units and ensuring quality and safety during the installation process.
• Site Cable Laying and Wiring Work: Handle cable laying and wiring tasks at the site.
• Commissioning of Offshore Wind Turbine Units: Responsible for commissioning offshore wind turbine units.
• Swift Issue Response and Troubleshooting: Quickly address electrical, mechanical, software issues, and perform component replacements to maintain project continuity.
• Adherence to HSE Standards: Work according to the highest health, safety, and environmental (HSE) standards while meeting project targets.
• Other Assigned Tasks: Perform additional tasks as assigned by line manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Experience: 2-3 years of experience in electrical, mechanical, or hydraulic engineering.
• Physical Ability: Capable of climbing wind turbines and performing physically demanding work at heights and in various weather conditions.
• Driver’s License: A valid driver’s license in Vietnam is desirable.

Tại Goldwind Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Goldwind

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Goldwind

Goldwind

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: #10-11.02, tầng 10-11, WorcQ2, số 21, đường Võ Trường Toản, Phường Thảo Điền, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

