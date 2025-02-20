Tuyển Cloud Engineer Goldwind làm việc tại Quảng Trị thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Goldwind
- Quảng Trị: Quảng Trị, Vietnam, Thị xã Quảng Trị
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsibilities:
• Installation of Wind Turbine Units: Responsible for installing wind turbine units and ensuring quality and safety during the installation process.
• Site Cable Laying and Wiring Work: Handle cable laying and wiring tasks at the site.
• Commissioning of Offshore Wind Turbine Units: Responsible for commissioning offshore wind turbine units.
• Swift Issue Response and Troubleshooting: Quickly address electrical, mechanical, software issues, and perform component replacements to maintain project continuity.
• Adherence to HSE Standards: Work according to the highest health, safety, and environmental (HSE) standards while meeting project targets.
• Other Assigned Tasks: Perform additional tasks as assigned by line manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Physical Ability: Capable of climbing wind turbines and performing physically demanding work at heights and in various weather conditions.
• Driver’s License: A valid driver’s license in Vietnam is desirable.
Tại Goldwind Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Goldwind
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
