Tuyển Cloud Engineer Goldwind làm việc tại Quảng Trị thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities:

• Installation of Wind Turbine Units: Responsible for installing wind turbine units and ensuring quality and safety during the installation process.

• Site Cable Laying and Wiring Work: Handle cable laying and wiring tasks at the site.

• Commissioning of Offshore Wind Turbine Units: Responsible for commissioning offshore wind turbine units.

• Swift Issue Response and Troubleshooting: Quickly address electrical, mechanical, software issues, and perform component replacements to maintain project continuity.

• Adherence to HSE Standards: Work according to the highest health, safety, and environmental (HSE) standards while meeting project targets.

• Other Assigned Tasks: Perform additional tasks as assigned by line manager.