Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Hyundai Engineering Co.,ltd Hàn Quốc - Dự Án Aeon Mall Thanh Hóa làm việc tại Thanh Hóa thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD

We Are Hiring: MECHANICAL ENGINEER

MECHANICAL ENGINEER

Job Description:

- Review and interpret mechanical design drawings and specifications to ensure compliance with project requirements.

- Supervise and manage the installation, testing, and commissioning of mechanical systems, including HVAC, plumbing, fire protection, and building management systems (BMS).

- Collaborate with design teams, contractors, and procurement teams to ensure timely delivery of materials and prevent delays.

- Coordinate with the Client and local authorities for approvals related to mechanical design modifications and compliance with safety standard

- Prepare and review technical documents, including shop drawings, method statements, risk assessments, and as-built drawings.