Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Hyundai Engineering Co.,ltd Hàn Quốc - Dự Án Aeon Mall Thanh Hóa làm việc tại Thanh Hóa thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công Ty Hyundai Engineering Co.,ltd Hàn Quốc - Dự Án Aeon Mall Thanh Hóa
- Thanh Hóa: Quang Thanh Ward, Thanh Hoa City, Thanh Hoa Province, Thành phố Thanh Hóa
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD
We Are Hiring: MECHANICAL ENGINEER
MECHANICAL ENGINEER
Job Description:
- Review and interpret mechanical design drawings and specifications to ensure compliance with project requirements.
- Supervise and manage the installation, testing, and commissioning of mechanical systems, including HVAC, plumbing, fire protection, and building management systems (BMS).
- Collaborate with design teams, contractors, and procurement teams to ensure timely delivery of materials and prevent delays.
- Coordinate with the Client and local authorities for approvals related to mechanical design modifications and compliance with safety standard
- Prepare and review technical documents, including shop drawings, method statements, risk assessments, and as-built drawings.
Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty Hyundai Engineering Co.,ltd Hàn Quốc - Dự Án Aeon Mall Thanh Hóa Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Hyundai Engineering Co.,ltd Hàn Quốc - Dự Án Aeon Mall Thanh Hóa
