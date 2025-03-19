Tuyển Content Writer Công ty TNHH MTV Mây Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Writer Tại Công ty TNHH MTV Mây Vàng
Mức lương
9 - 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 27 Nguyễn Hữu Thọ, Quận 7, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Content Writer Với Mức Lương 9 - 10 Triệu
Assist with other marketing and communication tasks as needed by the leadership team.
Với Mức Lương 9 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Proven experience as a Content Writer, Copywriter, or similar role.
Content Writer, Copywriter
Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Journalism, Communications, or related field.
Marketing, Journalism, Communications
Minimum 1 year of experience in content creation and editing.
1 year
Proficient in CMS platforms such as WordPress, Joomla, or Drupal.
CMS platforms
Knowledge of SEO and content optimization techniques.
SEO
Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
Microsoft Office
Excellent writing and editing skills in both Vietnamese and English.
both Vietnamese and English
Strong multitasking abilities and effective communication skills.
High sense of responsibility, self-motivated, and eager to learn.
Neat appearance, proactive, and detail-oriented.
Able to work independently and as part of a team.
Strong analytical, persuasive, and customer-focused thinking.
Passionate about wine, food, and luxury lifestyle content.
wine, food, and luxury lifestyle
Understanding of premium customer behavior and preferences.
premium customer behavior and preferences
Prior experience in the wine industry, high-end beverages, or luxury goods is a strong advantage.
wine industry, high-end beverages
luxury goods
Tại Công ty TNHH MTV Mây Vàng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Annual health check-up
Company Trip once a year
Social insurance
Supports 1 Laptop for work purposes
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH MTV Mây Vàng
