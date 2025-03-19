Tuyển Content Writer Công ty TNHH MTV Mây Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu

Mức lương 9 - 10 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 27 Nguyễn Hữu Thọ, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Writer Với Mức Lương 9 - 10 Triệu

Assist with other marketing and communication tasks as needed by the leadership team.

Với Mức Lương 9 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven experience as a Content Writer, Copywriter, or similar role.

Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Journalism, Communications, or related field.

Minimum 1 year of experience in content creation and editing.

Proficient in CMS platforms such as WordPress, Joomla, or Drupal.

Knowledge of SEO and content optimization techniques.

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Excellent writing and editing skills in both Vietnamese and English.

Strong multitasking abilities and effective communication skills.

High sense of responsibility, self-motivated, and eager to learn.

Neat appearance, proactive, and detail-oriented.

Able to work independently and as part of a team.

Strong analytical, persuasive, and customer-focused thinking.

Passionate about wine, food, and luxury lifestyle content.

Understanding of premium customer behavior and preferences.

Prior experience in the wine industry, high-end beverages, or luxury goods is a strong advantage.

Tại Công ty TNHH MTV Mây Vàng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Annual health check-up

Company Trip once a year

Social insurance

Supports 1 Laptop for work purposes

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH MTV Mây Vàng

