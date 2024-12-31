Tuyển Customer Success ITL FREIGHT MANAGEMENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại ITL FREIGHT MANAGEMENT
- Hồ Chí Minh: 52
- 54 56, Trường Sơn, Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Place booking with airlines/ GSA/CSA
- Issue booking to customers as their requirement
- Working with customer (supplier, direct shipper, forwarder), carriers (airlines, GSA, CSA) terminal and relevant partners related to the shipment.
- Coordinating with other departments to complete and ensure cargo progress.
- Work closely with internal operations to meet customer’s requirements
- Resolve related issues arisen.
- Control buying rate and selling rate in the system
- Track and monitor shipments status and inform customer accordingly
- Maintain good relationships with both internal and external stakeholders
- Handle all customer’s enquiries timely and effectively
- Ensure compliance with customers Standard Operating Procedures
- Monitors progress to achieve month end targets
- Reporting to higher level as regular basis.
- All other ad-hoc work instructions from Supervisor / Manager
- Joining full training lessons which are organized or nominated by managers
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại ITL FREIGHT MANAGEMENT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ITL FREIGHT MANAGEMENT
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI