Tuyển Customer Success ITL FREIGHT MANAGEMENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Place booking with airlines/ GSA/CSA

- Issue booking to customers as their requirement

- Working with customer (supplier, direct shipper, forwarder), carriers (airlines, GSA, CSA) terminal and relevant partners related to the shipment.

- Coordinating with other departments to complete and ensure cargo progress.

- Work closely with internal operations to meet customer’s requirements

- Resolve related issues arisen.

- Control buying rate and selling rate in the system

- Track and monitor shipments status and inform customer accordingly

- Maintain good relationships with both internal and external stakeholders

- Handle all customer’s enquiries timely and effectively

- Ensure compliance with customers Standard Operating Procedures

- Monitors progress to achieve month end targets

- Reporting to higher level as regular basis.

- All other ad-hoc work instructions from Supervisor / Manager

- Joining full training lessons which are organized or nominated by managers