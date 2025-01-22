Tuyển Customer Success Decathlon Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

MISSION:

We are looking for a Customer Service Leader to join our strong team. In this store, service is the differentiating factor and we are looking for an inspiring, customer-obsessed teammate who can spread the WOW experience in-store.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Customer Delight

Guarantee a professional, adapted, and personalized dialogue both online and offline.

Guarantee the delight of each customer.

Help my customer before and after the whole purchase process, if he/she wishes, to develop a personalized relationship with him/her.

Human Management

Recruit, train, and develop their competencies and talent. I prepare the managers for the company.

Ensure the professional skills of teammates in the cash till and welcoming desk, as well as spreading the delightful spirit throughout the store.

Be the HR referent for the store (hour records for night work, holidays, and overtime).