Tuyển Customer Success Decathlon Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Decathlon Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Vincom Mega Mall Thảo Điền, Xa lộ Hà Nội, P, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
MISSION:
We are looking for a Customer Service Leader to join our strong team. In this store, service is the differentiating factor and we are looking for an inspiring, customer-obsessed teammate who can spread the WOW experience in-store.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Customer Delight
Guarantee a professional, adapted, and personalized dialogue both online and offline.
Guarantee the delight of each customer.
Help my customer before and after the whole purchase process, if he/she wishes, to develop a personalized relationship with him/her.
Human Management
Recruit, train, and develop their competencies and talent. I prepare the managers for the company.
Ensure the professional skills of teammates in the cash till and welcoming desk, as well as spreading the delightful spirit throughout the store.
Be the HR referent for the store (hour records for night work, holidays, and overtime).
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Decathlon Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Decathlon Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI