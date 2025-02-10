Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Coats Footwear Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Công Ty TNHH Coats Footwear Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
General Responsibility:
First Line Support
• Provide first line support to customers on their day-to-day general enquiries on products and service
• Proactively explore customer needs and pain points through daily interactions and coordinate with the Commercial team to maximize sales leads and opportunities through internal collaboration tools
• Maximize "Sell What We Have" and manage customer enquiries on stock availability check and requests for urgent delivery by offering alternative items available in stock to customers
Bulk Order Management
• Administer customer orders by coordinating with internal functional teams to strive for meeting customer requests accurately and promptly in compliance to internal policies and best practices.
• Enter orders into system and communicate ETD with customers (for customers who do not use eCommerce platform)
• Manage to revise or cancel orders as per customer’s requests and corresponding company policies and good practices
• Monitor and track orders to ensure they are processed successfully internally to meet customer delivery requirement.
• Communicate proactively, accurately and timely to customers when orders are not processed successfully or fail to deliver as per customer’s requests due to customer issues or internal reasons.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Coats Footwear Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Coats Footwear Việt Nam
