Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Coats Footwear Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

General Responsibility:

First Line Support

• Provide first line support to customers on their day-to-day general enquiries on products and service

• Proactively explore customer needs and pain points through daily interactions and coordinate with the Commercial team to maximize sales leads and opportunities through internal collaboration tools

• Maximize "Sell What We Have" and manage customer enquiries on stock availability check and requests for urgent delivery by offering alternative items available in stock to customers

Bulk Order Management

• Administer customer orders by coordinating with internal functional teams to strive for meeting customer requests accurately and promptly in compliance to internal policies and best practices.

• Enter orders into system and communicate ETD with customers (for customers who do not use eCommerce platform)

• Manage to revise or cancel orders as per customer’s requests and corresponding company policies and good practices

• Monitor and track orders to ensure they are processed successfully internally to meet customer delivery requirement.

• Communicate proactively, accurately and timely to customers when orders are not processed successfully or fail to deliver as per customer’s requests due to customer issues or internal reasons.