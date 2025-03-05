Tuyển Data Analyst Abbott làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Abbott
- Hồ Chí Minh: Melinh Point, 2 Ngo Duc Ke, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCM city.
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES
Summary:
- The role of CRM Campaign Analyst provides reporting and analytical expertise
and guidance on CRM programs and business results. Responsible for gathering
and evaluating research and data from various sources, generating actionable
insights, developing reports and creating presentations based on audience.
Provides business performance data for input into Area and Global dashboards.
In addition, the role will be assisting the CRM team on campaign setup,
execution and operational reporting/analyses.
- Reporting directly to: CRM Director
- High frequency of interaction: Top management, Region, Cross Function, Team
and external Partners
- Working Type: On-site
- Working location: Melinh Point, 2 Ngo Duc Ke, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCM
city.
Core job responsibilities:
- Support strategic campaign planning activities including acquisition and
redemption forecasting; develop campaign performance reporting and analysis
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Abbott Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Abbott
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI