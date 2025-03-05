Tuyển Data Analyst Abbott làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Summary:

- The role of CRM Campaign Analyst provides reporting and analytical expertise

and guidance on CRM programs and business results. Responsible for gathering

and evaluating research and data from various sources, generating actionable

insights, developing reports and creating presentations based on audience.

Provides business performance data for input into Area and Global dashboards.

In addition, the role will be assisting the CRM team on campaign setup,

execution and operational reporting/analyses.

- Reporting directly to: CRM Director

- High frequency of interaction: Top management, Region, Cross Function, Team

and external Partners

- Working Type: On-site

- Working location: Melinh Point, 2 Ngo Duc Ke, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCM

city.

Core job responsibilities:

- Support strategic campaign planning activities including acquisition and

redemption forecasting; develop campaign performance reporting and analysis