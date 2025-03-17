Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/04/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam

Data Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 37 Tôn Đức Thắng, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TP. HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Summary:
We are seeking a dynamic and experienced CRM Data & System Manager to lead our team in managing and analyzing user data systems within the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in CRM system, data analysis, team leadership, and customer relationship management, with a passion for driving customer engagement and loyalty.
What You Will Do
· Lead, mentor, and develop a team of CRM specialists to ensure the effective management of user data systems and data analysis.
· Oversee the administration and optimization of the CRM system to ensure it meets the needs of the business and supports customer relationship strategies.
· Collaborate with teams to integrate data from various sources, including digital platforms (e.g., social media, e-commerce, mobile apps) into the CRM system.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam

Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Trụ sở chính tại HCM: Tầng 5, Số 37 Tôn Đức Thắng, P. Bến Nghé, Quận 1, HCM/ VP. Hà Nội: Toà nhà CT1 - The Zen Residence, Khu đô thị C2 - Gamuda Gardens, Phường Trần Phú, Quận Hoàng Mai, Hà Nộ

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

