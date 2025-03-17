Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 37 Tôn Đức Thắng, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TP. HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Summary:
We are seeking a dynamic and experienced CRM Data & System Manager to lead our team in managing and analyzing user data systems within the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in CRM system, data analysis, team leadership, and customer relationship management, with a passion for driving customer engagement and loyalty.
What You Will Do
· Lead, mentor, and develop a team of CRM specialists to ensure the effective management of user data systems and data analysis.
· Oversee the administration and optimization of the CRM system to ensure it meets the needs of the business and supports customer relationship strategies.
· Collaborate with teams to integrate data from various sources, including digital platforms (e.g., social media, e-commerce, mobile apps) into the CRM system.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
