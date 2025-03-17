Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Summary:

We are seeking a dynamic and experienced CRM Data & System Manager to lead our team in managing and analyzing user data systems within the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in CRM system, data analysis, team leadership, and customer relationship management, with a passion for driving customer engagement and loyalty.

What You Will Do

· Lead, mentor, and develop a team of CRM specialists to ensure the effective management of user data systems and data analysis.

· Oversee the administration and optimization of the CRM system to ensure it meets the needs of the business and supports customer relationship strategies.

· Collaborate with teams to integrate data from various sources, including digital platforms (e.g., social media, e-commerce, mobile apps) into the CRM system.